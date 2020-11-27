9.5 C
By Sean Tembo

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are concerned with the high levels of conspicuous consumption among PF cabinet ministers which does not seem to match their incomes. Almost on a weekly basis, we see a cabinet minister purchasing a brand new bus costing not less than K4 million for their constituency.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we know these ministers as they live among us. We know that their businesses are struggling because they are often in the media having been sued by lending institutions such as DBZ or CEEC for failing to repay loans. Some of them have recently been in the media having been sued by their landlords for failing to pay rent for their businesses. And yet, the following day we see them donating a K4 million bus to their constituencies.

3. It is on the basis of the above that we do not agree with the statement that was recently issued by the Vice President Inonge Wina that Ministers who donate huge amounts to their constituencies have businesses. Clearly, you cannot on one hand be struggling to pay rent for your business to the extent of being sued by your landlord and yet on the other hand you are making so much profit that you even have a spare K4 million to donate to your constituency.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our considered view that the PF and its Government are engaging in a grand scheme of theft of public funds and money laundering. This is the only explanation as to why, despite running ailing businesses, their ministers are able to donate huge amounts of unexplained cash to their respective constituencies.

5. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we call upon the Republican President, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to stop running his Government like a mafia organisation. Public funds collectively belong to the people of Zambia and not to a few select PF ministers. For those PF ministers who have become overnight millionaires as a result of theft of public funds, they can be rest assured that their day of reckoning is near. They shall surely be held to account for their pilferage of public funds.
Thank you and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

