President Edgar Lungu has directed the police command in Luapula Province to arrest cadres who attacked Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe.
Speaking this morning when he arrived at Mansa airport, President Lungu said violence has no place in the Patriotic Front. He has condemned the behaviour of the PF cadres who attacked the Bahati Member of Parliament and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits.
The Head of State added that all those who were involved should face the law, adding that people should learn to settle differences through dialogue and not violence.
The President further instructed the PF leadership in Luapula Province take disciplinary action on all those promoting violence in the party.
Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe was on Sunday night attacked at a Lodge in Mansa by cadres who accused him of being stingy.
President Lungu is in Luapula Province for a three-day working visit and the plane carrying the Head of State touched down at Mansa airport at 10:00 hours, where he was received by Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa, Minister of Tourism and Arts, Ronald Chitotela, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Senior government and party officials.
According to programme availed by Luapula Province Minister to ZANIS, President Lungu is expected to launch the groundbreaking of the construction of Samfya International Convention Centre today, Friday, November 27, 2020.
Mr Chilangwa revealed to the media in an interview that President Lungu will proceed to Samfya for the groundbreaking ceremony upon his arrival in Mansa the provincial capital of Luapula.
The International Convention Centre will house among other things a shopping mall and three-star hotel at Samfya beach frontage.
The project is being undertaken by Workers Compensation Fund Control Board.
The President will on Saturday, grace the second Bangweulu Summerfest in Samfya before visiting the Liens farm to commission the Green 2000, project by Israelis in Pambashe’s Chibote area.
Mr Chilangwa said the President will attend a Church service in Pambashe before heading back to Lusaka on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe was on Sunday night attacked at a Lodge in Mansa by cadres who accused him of being stingy.
WHEN YOU FAIL TO MAKE YOUR PEOPLE DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN GOVT PROJECTS AND PROGRAMMES AND PERSONAL BONO PROGRAMMES THESE ARE THE RESULT, AM SURE SOME PEOPLE THINK SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER COMES FROM POLITICIANS PERSONAL POCKETS, BECAUSE THEY HAVE BEEN MADE TO BELIEVE SO ESPECIALLY DURING CAMPAIGNS.
Violence has no place in the PF… there is only room for Corruption and unfulfilled promises
Chileshe James Kaluba where else will it be if not in PF
Supper Lighteningghtening, Skin Even Toning, Natural Glowing, Get Rid Of Stretchmarks, Get Rid Of Scars Permanrntly, Pimples, Black Heads, Dark Knuckles,Sun Burn also Dark Spots, Teeth Whitening, Skin Glowing Products And so many more, Just Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 and we will be able to , we do deliver to wherever you are.
Is this a sombre gathering? Even he who smiles is not smiling.
Can the arrogant upnd leader ever do the same
We want deeds nt
So with pf caders the police has to be given a go-ahead by the president, the police can’t just arrest coz it’s wrong like it happens to carders of other political parties or criminals
AOngola Nyima Liswaniso This means If police doesn’t act on a case the president doesn’t want them to.
“ President orders police to arrest..” I am not sure when we will start separating the executive powers from those of other Govt wings. Let us assume that the President decides not to order those criminals to be arrested what happens? Do the police sit and wait? These are some grey areas why the head of state is accused even for the inefficiency of other Govt organs that have people that are drawing salaries on tax payers expense. The police need to do their job without being told to do so.
During your tenure, you have not been condemning PF cadre thuggery and violence.
The PF cadres have more powers than the police. They control the police.
Today, a few months before elections, you come out to condemn this violence?
Nadabwa.
So Police have to wait for an order from the president to curb a wrong, so this ministry seems like a legalized militia group that has a target of people to arrest.
Mikulski no instructions no action.
This confirms that some carders are untouchable.
You can radicalise the facial expressions of those two with disapproval vividly.Soon their schemes will hatch out for everyone to see
And he has never order the arrest of carders who beat up Charmane Musonda
Chris Rock just imagine!!
Chris Rock known story, selective justice
As am writing this am the happiest woman on earth because what I thought was impossible for me it came true. Me and my man have been together for some years now and as a couple we were always happy and talked about our future and we love each other so much but after some time I realized my man was starting to change his ways. He no longer showed interest in me anymore and was always distant even when we were together. I went and talked to his elder sister because we were best friends and she loved me very much. I told her that her brother was behaving strangely now days and seemed not to care about me any more. The sister told me that my boyfraiend was having an affair with another woman but she had feared telling me because she thought I would be very hurt but she told to fight for my man and she told me to Mama Angel and tell her my problem. I called Mama Angel and told her my problem and Mama Angel made a love and binding spiritual prayer for me and in 2 days my boyfriend confessed everything and begged for my forgiveness since then he showed me love and affection and we got engaged and our wedding took place last month. Now am called Mrs Sidney. Thanks so much Mama Angel u are a powerful spiritual healer. U can contact Mama Angel on +27670079361 whatsapp in case you are passing through the same situation like i was and i guarantee you, she will be of great help to you.
Don’t interfere with Police work. Sort out the dollar
It should take the president. No wonder your MPs are insecure because you have taken national security to your, Kapyongo, and IG’s mouths.
You see you are in hurry to report elo manje you can’t notice ma mistake oN your spellings. Attached and attacked are two worlds apart melani mate please before mwalemba
How come he never ordered the arrest of the killers who murdered Mapenzi, Shimunzhila, Lawrence Banda. If it was an opposition MP who was clobbered this President would have kept quiet. Why apply double standards? That’s why this regime has lost credibility
“They have been instructed”
When one lets chickens out of the chicken penne, they can be rest assured those chickens will later on come back home to roast! Next time these cadres will slap Chagwa on those warthog tasks protruding from his mouth!
An act becomes a crime only when president Lungu declares it to be so. In any case nothing will come out of it because the MP will forgive them like Given Lubinda did.
Hon Kampyongo normally says he cant be everywhere and should not be expected to micro manage the police, so his boss has now overstepped him to decide for him. this is a clear sign of grand incompetence and all levels.
We helped Kambwili to chase away Findlay from Edgar tours.
Findlay was a security danger to Edgar, he still is, not PF cadres.
So the whole Kampyongo,Kanganja,Luapula Province Police Commissioner,etc don’t know that law breakers should be arrested.
It had to take the President to give a directive ??????????.
KZ, there is no violence in UPND. Your president has capitulated violence in PF and soon will engulf him and you, watch this next