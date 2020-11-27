Nkana striker Ronald Kampamba is upbeat ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary match against Lesotho’s Bantu FC to be played in Maseru.

Kalampa are already in Maseru settling down after arriving there on Thursday evening.

In a phone interview from Lesotho on Friday, “Sate Sate” said Nkana are seeking a positive result against Bantu in the first leg encounter.

Kampamba emphasised that Nkana’s unconvincing form in the domestic league will not have any bearing on the Champions League match.

“We moved well by God’s grace. Coming to the game, we are just looking at getting a positive result,” said Kampamba.

“They don’t know us and we don’t know them. Each game is different from the other. So league and CAF games are totally different. Every player in Africa including myself looks forward to playing CAF games,” he said.

The overall winner between Nkana and Bantu FC, who were placed among the least ranked teams, will face either Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea or Angola’s Athletico Petroleos in the next round.

Kampamba added:” To the supporters, be positive and pray for us and everyone playing CAF games like Green Eagles, Forest Rangers and Napsa Stars. This is not only about Nkana but the entire nation.”