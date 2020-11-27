United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Ms Ruth Dante says it is shameful that Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya has directed her energies at attacking UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema on ‘Pamunyoko’ which is not an insult just like ‘Kunyenga alimi’ is not.

According to a statement by the UPN Media team, Ms Siliya went full throttle on ZNBC, desperaging UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for what she termed as “insult” following the remarks he used which included the word ‘Pamunyoko’ which clears refers to sister or brother.

“This time PF will not divert our attention from real issues, such as defaulting of loans, renewed long hours of loadshedding, water shortages, hunger, corruption, high levels of poverty and stealing of COVID funds in the Ministry of Health, these are issues Madam Siliya and PF should be addressing because they affect people’s lives not Pamunyoko.” said Ms Dante.

She argued that as a Chief Government Spokesperson, Ms Siliya was expected to be well-versed in the dynamics of language, terms and dialects used in different parts of the country.

Ms Dante insisted that though the PF hierarchy had styled themselves as champions of linguistics following the “Pa Munyoko” terminology by President Hichilema in Pemba recently, she found it laughable that Ms Siliya could fail to understand the dynamics of variety in expressions used by different tribal groupings in the country.

“I believe Dora Siliya is familiar with terms such as ‘anyoko’, or the famous term by Rupiah Banda: ‘ikamunyokola njala aweleko’! RB was referring to his son Andrew Banda who had just rejoined UPND,but because the word was used by an easterner where Dora Siliya comes from, it is not taken to be an insult. If I tell Ms Siliya that ‘mwa anyenga alimi (you’ve cheated farmers)’ am I insulting? But because “pa munyoko” came from Mr Hichilema, it is taken to be a very big insult,” lamented Ms Dante.

She has since called on Ms Siliya to deal with issues affecting media houses and safety of journalists unlike wasting time discussing ‘pamunyoko’ which deep down she knows is not an insult

As a government spokesperson she should inform Zambians on the way forward on issues affecting the country as they have few months remaining before change of government.

She stated that instead of concentrating on sorting the mess of the huge debt mountain and the failure to convince the IMF give the country the much-needed US$1.3 billion bailout package, the PF has taken to propaganga and lies.

Ms Dante urged Zambians to register and vote in order to bring in a government that will look at issues affecting them and not discussing words.