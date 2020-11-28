9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 28, 2020
General News
Updated:

Architects body calls for scrutiny before constructing

By Chief Editor
Architects body calls for scrutiny before constructing
The Zambia Institute of Architects has appealed to the public to engage registered and qualified professional architectures in the construction of buildings at design and inspection stages.

Zambia Institute of Architects President, Bwalya Masabo noted that it is unfortunate that none of their members was involved in the construction of the building that collapsed last week in Libala.

ZANIS reports that Mr Masabo speaking in an interview noted that his Association with other regulatory bodies involved in the construction will collaborate to ascertain the cause of the accident and give recommendations on the way forward.

And Robin M’soni, a lawyer representing the owner of the building noted that after the accident happened last week, a lot of concerns were raised and various regulatory bodies have been on the site to ascertain the cause of the collapse of the building.

Mr. M’son disclosed that so far, the Lusaka City Council have issued an enforcement notice to direct that the entire structure be demolished.

