Republican President Edgar Lungu has directed the police to investigate and arrest those involved in the beating up of Bahati Member of Parliament, Charles Chalwe.
President Lungu who described the incident as an embarrassment says the police should get to the root of the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested.
“The incidence that happens here in Mansa where an MP was beaten is an embarrassment, it is shameful that that can come from the Patriotic Front, we are in power we have to lead by example if we are to win elections,” the President said.
Speaking on arrival at Mansa Airport this morning, the Republican President warned that there is a need to deal with perpetrators of violence saying that is the only way to curb the vice.
“Today is Chalwe, and tomorrow will be another, we need to deal with violence and as the people in power we need to show leadership.
The Republican President has since directed Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who is also Luapula Patriotic Front Chairperson to take charge of discipline in the party.
Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe is alleged to have been beaten by Patriotic Front cadres in his constituency recently.
Next time they will beat u Chagwa
And beating up a corp at Police Headquarters is never an embarrassment or humiliation to the police. It’s okay. Commander-in- of armed forces.
CK was slapped and humiliated at the hands of fellow MPs Ku parliament- Not an issue.
What of innocent citizens who have been brutalised and others lost their lives due to political violence? There’s also nothing wrong or shameful about that. We have really learnt new things since 2015. Thanks.
Kuuuunya lwakwa Noah nomba fi mwankole imwe! Next time I will slap you iwe Chagwa on those warthog ivory tusks protruding from your mouth!
The biggest embarrassment was when Kalimanshi started a fight at the time you were laying a wreath at the Freedom Statue on Youth Day. The same Kalimanshi who was warning your Minister after he was arrested for the fracus he caused in Chawama in your name. Have you no shame that you traveled all the way to Mansa to pretend like you don’t condone hooliganism? Shame on you!
Beating any innocent person by Pf is also an embarrassment, stopping an Mp to meet his electorate by police is also an embarrassment, blacking out opposition parties on ZNBC is also an embarrassment, the list is endless but the president doesn’t come out this strongly. Why?
So many embarrassing violent acts have been carried out Pf cadres to innocent citizens, police, civil servants, the media and opposition but no true and seriously action has been taken. Now the “lions” have turned on the owners. What a way to run the government.
“…Today is Chalwe, and tomorrow will be another….”
Yes , very , very good …..PF foot soldiers, continue beating them if they don’t pay you the bribes you are used to getting.
They have a lot of stolen public money , which you also need to eat….