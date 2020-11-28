Republican President Edgar Lungu has directed the police to investigate and arrest those involved in the beating up of Bahati Member of Parliament, Charles Chalwe.

President Lungu who described the incident as an embarrassment says the police should get to the root of the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested.

“The incidence that happens here in Mansa where an MP was beaten is an embarrassment, it is shameful that that can come from the Patriotic Front, we are in power we have to lead by example if we are to win elections,” the President said.

Speaking on arrival at Mansa Airport this morning, the Republican President warned that there is a need to deal with perpetrators of violence saying that is the only way to curb the vice.

“Today is Chalwe, and tomorrow will be another, we need to deal with violence and as the people in power we need to show leadership.

The Republican President has since directed Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who is also Luapula Patriotic Front Chairperson to take charge of discipline in the party.

Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe is alleged to have been beaten by Patriotic Front cadres in his constituency recently.