Saturday, November 28, 2020
Church mother bodies urged to encourage members to register as voters

The Ministry of Religious Affairs calls upon all Church Mother Bodies and Religious Organizations in the country to encourage their members to register as voters in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise country wide.

In a statement issued to ZANIS by Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said he ministry’s mandate is charged with the responsibility of guiding the nation on various national issues.

Reverend Sumaili stated that people need to register at any registration center in order for them to participate in the forthcoming 2021 tripartite general elections at any polling station across the ten provinces of the country.

She noted that her call is in line with the National values and principles on democracy and constitutionalism.

She urged everyone to embrace the value of patriotism and take part in the voter registration the country is undertaking.

Reverend Sumaili indicated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has opened a number of registration centers that are mobile operating from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

“The Ministry is however happy to note that ECZ has further added 116 registration centers located at Civic Centers across the country operating 24 hours to enable eligible voters to register at any time and day,” added the Minister.

Online voter Pre-registration Commenced on 21st September 2020 and it will end on 20th November 2020.

