9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 28, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Dr Tasila Tembo’s suspected killer apprehended

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Dr Tasila Tembo’s suspected killer apprehended
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Military Police in Lusaka have apprehended the murder suspect of late medical Doctor Tasila Tembo.

ZANIS reports that Zambia Army Brigadier General Genoh Muke confirmed that the suspect whom he identified as Lieutenant Nigel Musonda Mwaba aged 33, of Plot number 3827 Balastone, Lusaka West was apprehended around 16 hours at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Brigadier General Muke said this was after a tip off from members of the public who contacted the army of his presence at the private cemetery.

The senior army officer said it was at this point the Army commander issued a directive to the military police to find the suspect and have captured.

Brigadier General Muke pointed out that the suspect is currently detained in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

The late medical doctor went missing on October 24, 2020 around 16 hours and her body was discovered on October 27, 2020 at 13 hours by police.

Since then, a manhunt was launched to find the suspected killer.

Happier Times: Dr Tasila Tembo-Peters with Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba

Previous articleShepolopolo Roar in Chile

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Dr Tasila Tembo’s suspected killer apprehended

Military Police in Lusaka have apprehended the murder suspect of late medical Doctor Tasila Tembo. ZANIS reports that Zambia Army...
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo Roar in Chile

sports - 0
Shepolopolo roared from one-down to beat hosts Chile 2-1 away in Santiago today in a womens international friendly. The two sides went into the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Green Eagles Get Critical Draw in Burundi

sports - 0
Green Eagles got a critical away draw in Burundi today against Musongati following a 2-2 away draw in their CAF Confederation Cup first round,...
Read more
Columns

ECZ should get ready for a dilemma: The PF may start calling for the extension of the voter registration period

Chief Editor - 13
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) need the vote from Luapula and Northern Province to neutralize the UPND vote in Southern Province. For many...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH is an Ordinary and Passionate Person who loves Zambia Deeply-Haimbe

Chief Editor - 26
Renowned lawyer Mulambo Haimbe has demystyfied the public perception perpetrated by PF that UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema is a closed person who is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu apologises to Luapula Chiefs for not meeting them individually at their respective palaces

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
President Edgar Lungu has apologised to traditional leaders for not meeting them individually at their respective palaces. The Head of State disclosed that...
Read more

Registered Voters Hit 2.7 million as ECZ says it has no Intention of Extending the Ongoing Exercise

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has recorded 1, 598,426 voters in the just ended phase two of the ongoing voter registration...
Read more

President Lungu orders Zambia Police to Arrest PF cadres who attached Bahati MP

Headlines Chief Editor - 58
President Edgar Lungu has directed the police command in Luapula Province to arrest cadres who attacked Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe. Speaking this morning...
Read more

Garry Nkombo urges Speaker to stop procrastinating and immediately table the Impeachment Motion against President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo has challenged Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Patrick Matibini to stop procrastinating...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.