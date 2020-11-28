Military Police in Lusaka have apprehended the murder suspect of late medical Doctor Tasila Tembo.

ZANIS reports that Zambia Army Brigadier General Genoh Muke confirmed that the suspect whom he identified as Lieutenant Nigel Musonda Mwaba aged 33, of Plot number 3827 Balastone, Lusaka West was apprehended around 16 hours at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Brigadier General Muke said this was after a tip off from members of the public who contacted the army of his presence at the private cemetery.

The senior army officer said it was at this point the Army commander issued a directive to the military police to find the suspect and have captured.

Brigadier General Muke pointed out that the suspect is currently detained in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

The late medical doctor went missing on October 24, 2020 around 16 hours and her body was discovered on October 27, 2020 at 13 hours by police.

Since then, a manhunt was launched to find the suspected killer.