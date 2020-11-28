9.5 C
Green Eagles Get Critical Draw in Burundi

Green Eagles got a critical away draw in Burundi today against Musongati following a 2-2 away draw in their CAF Confederation Cup first round, first leg match in Bujumbura.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side now need a scoreless home draw in Lusaka on December 6 to advance to the second round.

But Eagles fought from one down after Eddy Nibibona put Musongati one – up in the 24th minute.

Lineker Mwiikisa levelled in the 32nd minute and Hosea Silwimba ensured they went into the beat in the lead in the 42nd minute.

But Emery Nimubona restored parity in the 65th minute for Musongati.

Meanwhile, at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Forest Rangers and AS Bouengunidi of Gabon played out to a 0-0 result in their all debutants CAF Champions League fixture.

Winner in Libreville next Saturday has a huge date against five-time champions TP Mazembe.

On Sunday in Lesotho , Nkana visit Bantu FC in Maseru in their CAF Champions League opener.

Napsa are also in action on the same date away in Comoros against Ngazi in their CAF Confederation Cup fixture.

