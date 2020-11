Shepolopolo roared from one-down to beat hosts Chile 2-1 away in Santiago today in a womens international friendly.

The two sides went into the break scoreless before Karen Araya put Chile ahead in the 48th minute.

Barbara Banda sparked Shepolopolo’s rally with a 50th minute equaliser and Rachel Nachula sealed the victory in the 60th minute.

Shepolopolo complete their two match tour against Chile on December 1.