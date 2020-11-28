Trial in a case in which United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe is charged with four counts of abduction and assault of police officers has again failed to take off.

Trial was initially scheduled to commence on November 25, 2020 but Mr. Kang’ombe could not show up in court.

And yesterday when he showed up, Deputy Chief State Advocate Patrick Mutale told Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata that he was making an application for the trial in the matter to commence on December 14 through to December 16, 2020.

The Chief Prosecutor said they have agreed with the defence lawyer Cornelius Mweetwa that trial in the case start on December 14th and be given three days to run through December 16, 2020.

Mr. Mutale said the defence lawyer will be available during the next court sitting.

And in his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Malata adjourned the matter to December 14 for the commencement of trial.

Magistrate Malata also questioned the accused why he was not in court on November 25 when trial in the matter was expected to start.

Magistrate Malata said trial in the matter will commence on December 14 and asked the state to be ready and hopefully they can continue with trial for the next three days after the 14th of December.

Mr. Kangombe is accused of abducting and assaulting police officers, charges he has denied.

The state has charged Mr. Kangombe with four counts of abduction and assault contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr Kang’ombe in the first charge faces two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14th, 2020 contrary to section 256 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The lawmaker is in the second charge faces two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal code.

Mr Kang’ombe has pleaded not guilty two counts of abduction and two counts of assault on a police officer.

He is on a K200, 000 bail granted to him in his own recognizance with two sureties who are residents of Chinsali.