The Brazilian Commercial Association for Federal District (ACDF) has expressed interest to partner with the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) to maximize business opportunities that can benefit both countries.

ACDF President Fernando Brites said collaboration between the private sector and intergovernmental organizations was vital if countries were to make progress and ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba said the Brazilian Commercial Association for Federal District was welcome to exploit the opportunities and benefits of international trade and investment for economic and social development with Zambia.

She emphasized that Zambia is looking for investment in technology and skills that will promote industrialization, a key sector to economic development and employment creation.

Dr Kansembe Mwamba made the remarks during the virtual meeting with Brazil’s Commercial Association for Federal District in Brasilia.

Ambassador Kansembe Mwamba assured the association of a peaceful and investor friendly environment.

She added that Zambia’s goal for the manufacturing sector is to develop a diversified and competitive sector, whose growth is underpinned by production of value added products for both domestic and export markets.

ACDF President Mr. Brites indicated during the meeting that his association has been working with seven (7) African countries under a project called “Africanidades”.

The association expressed interest in collaborating with Zambia through its Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other institutions that would promote business to business connections.

This is contained in a statement issued by the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations, Zambian Embassy in Brazil.