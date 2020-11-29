9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Brazilian business firms seek Zambian partnerships

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Brazilian business firms seek Zambian partnerships
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Brazilian Commercial Association for Federal District (ACDF) has expressed interest to partner with the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) to maximize business opportunities that can benefit both countries.

ACDF President Fernando Brites said collaboration between the private sector and intergovernmental organizations was vital if countries were to make progress and ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba said the Brazilian Commercial Association for Federal District was welcome to exploit the opportunities and benefits of international trade and investment for economic and social development with Zambia.

She emphasized that Zambia is looking for investment in technology and skills that will promote industrialization, a key sector to economic development and employment creation.

Dr Kansembe Mwamba made the remarks during the virtual meeting with Brazil’s Commercial Association for Federal District in Brasilia.

Ambassador Kansembe Mwamba assured the association of a peaceful and investor friendly environment.

She added that Zambia’s goal for the manufacturing sector is to develop a diversified and competitive sector, whose growth is underpinned by production of value added products for both domestic and export markets.

ACDF President Mr. Brites indicated during the meeting that his association has been working with seven (7) African countries under a project called “Africanidades”.

The association expressed interest in collaborating with Zambia through its Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other institutions that would promote business to business connections.

This is contained in a statement issued by the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations, Zambian Embassy in Brazil.

Previous articleEmbrace science, Nkandu Luo urges girls

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Brazilian business firms seek Zambian partnerships

The Brazilian Commercial Association for Federal District (ACDF) has expressed interest to partner with the Zambia Chamber of Commerce...
Read more
General News

Embrace science, Nkandu Luo urges girls

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo has challenged girls in school to take up science and technology subjects in order to exhibit their...
Read more
Headlines

Bank Governor Cautions Tito Mboweni: Do not to cause a rift between Zambia and South Africa

Chief Editor - 1
Central Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga has expressed disappointment at the recent remarks uttered by South African Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Mr. Mboweni has...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mbombo: Nkana Ready For Action

sports - 0
After draws by Zambia's envoys in Saturday’s continental engagements, Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo has declared victory as their target this Sunday away...
Read more
Feature Sports

Lusaka Dynamos Wallop Zanaco

sports - 1
Lusaka Dynamos have recorded their first win of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season by stunning Zanaco 3-0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Safety of foreign trucks, drivers volatile in in South Africa-Transport Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Government has cautioned Zambian truck owners, bus owners and truck drivers that the current security situation and safety of foreign trucks and drivers in...
Read more

Mboweni warns that South Africa could become another Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 15
South Africa can’t implement a pay deal with public servants because it would precipitate a fiscal crisis, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said. The government and...
Read more

ZCCM-IH to appeal court ruling backing Vedanta in KCM mine dispute

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Zambia's state mining arm ZCCM-IH plans to appeal a court ruling in favour of Vedanta, which has sought arbitration in a dispute over its...
Read more

Pay taxes for the Government to pay debt – CSO

Economy Chief Editor - 22
Alliance for Good Governance President, Joseph Chileshe has called on the general citizenry in the country to be patriotic by making sure that taxes...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.