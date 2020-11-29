Respected Corporate leader Chishala Kateka has become the latest the enter the race for the 2021 elections under the banner of the New Heritage Party.

Ms. Kateka who was until recently Board Chairperson for Absa Bank Zambia has gone ahead to reregister the Heritage Party whose founder Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda had recently deregistered it.

Ms. Kateka, 64, was founder member of the Heritage Party and holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Zambia.

She has an extensive corporate career having been appointed as Barclays Bank Zambia board chairperson in 2017, becoming the first female to serve in that capacity in the bank’s history in Zambia.

She qualified in 1990 as a member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (subsequently Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – ACCA), with Deloitte Haskins and Sells (subsequently Deloitte & Touché) and practiced in both Zambia and Botswana.

In 1994 she took over the running of the medium-sized firm of Bena Kateka and Company, which, in 1996, became part of Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) International, which operated in Zambia as BDO Kateka Evans Musonda (BDO-KEM) of which she became Managing Partner.

She was until May 2001 interim manager at Kafue Textiles of Zambia.

She was the principal consultant for the World Bank on the Copperbelt Economic Diversification Workshop Project after which she subsequently became the co-ordinator of the National Economic Diversification Programme in Zambia – a project co-funded by the World Bank and the Zambian Government.

Ms Kateka was also Principal Consultant for the World Bank on the 2002 Consultative Group meeting in Livingstone, Zambia.

Until her retirement in February 2014, Ms Kateka was Managing Director of ZAMNET Communication Systems Ltd.

Writing on her Facebook page that when Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda de-registered the Heritage Party, some founder members decided to re-register it under the name “The New Heritage Party”.

“I am leading the party. I wish to announce that we will be contesting the 2021 General elections with myself as a Presidential candidate” she said.

“Dear friends, fellow citizens, ladies and gentlemen, it gives me great delight to present myself to you in servitude as candidate for President of the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 Elections. I come with full support from a multitude of Zambians across the country through the New Heritage Party to lead Zambia to be a Premier Zambian Led Economic and Productivity Hub in Southern Africa,” she said.

“I invite you to follow me and the greater family of citizens of this great country through the New Heritage Party as we join our hands, minds and hearts in restoring and preserving our heritage. Together we can and we shall make Zambia our Heritage. In the next few days, we will be making some momentous announcements about our party, vision, manifesto and structures. Stay close, follow us and invite someone in this defining time and season for our country.”