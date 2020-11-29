9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Chishala Kateka abandons corporate world to relaunches New Heritage Party, vies for presidency in 2021 polls

By Chief Editor
41 views
11
Headlines Chishala Kateka abandons corporate world to relaunches New Heritage Party, vies for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Respected Corporate leader Chishala Kateka has become the latest the enter the race for the 2021 elections under the banner of the New Heritage Party.

Ms. Kateka who was until recently Board Chairperson for Absa Bank Zambia has gone ahead to reregister the Heritage Party whose founder Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda had recently deregistered it.

Ms. Kateka, 64, was founder member of the Heritage Party and holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Zambia.

She has an extensive corporate career having been appointed as Barclays Bank Zambia board chairperson in 2017, becoming the first female to serve in that capacity in the bank’s history in Zambia.

She qualified in 1990 as a member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (subsequently Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – ACCA), with Deloitte Haskins and Sells (subsequently Deloitte & Touché) and practiced in both Zambia and Botswana.

In 1994 she took over the running of the medium-sized firm of Bena Kateka and Company, which, in 1996, became part of Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) International, which operated in Zambia as BDO Kateka Evans Musonda (BDO-KEM) of which she became Managing Partner.

She was until May 2001 interim manager at Kafue Textiles of Zambia.

She was the principal consultant for the World Bank on the Copperbelt Economic Diversification Workshop Project after which she subsequently became the co-ordinator of the National Economic Diversification Programme in Zambia – a project co-funded by the World Bank and the Zambian Government.

Ms Kateka was also Principal Consultant for the World Bank on the 2002 Consultative Group meeting in Livingstone, Zambia.

Until her retirement in February 2014, Ms Kateka was Managing Director of ZAMNET Communication Systems Ltd.

Writing on her Facebook page that when Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda de-registered the Heritage Party, some founder members decided to re-register it under the name “The New Heritage Party”.

“I am leading the party. I wish to announce that we will be contesting the 2021 General elections with myself as a Presidential candidate” she said.

“Dear friends, fellow citizens, ladies and gentlemen, it gives me great delight to present myself to you in servitude as candidate for President of the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 Elections. I come with full support from a multitude of Zambians across the country through the New Heritage Party to lead Zambia to be a Premier Zambian Led Economic and Productivity Hub in Southern Africa,” she said.

“I invite you to follow me and the greater family of citizens of this great country through the New Heritage Party as we join our hands, minds and hearts in restoring and preserving our heritage. Together we can and we shall make Zambia our Heritage. In the next few days, we will be making some momentous announcements about our party, vision, manifesto and structures. Stay close, follow us and invite someone in this defining time and season for our country.”

Previous articleCOVID-19 Vs AIDS: Africa Celebrates World AIDS Day
Next articleRegister as voters – President Lungu

11 COMMENTS

  1. Hahahaha heritage party buti naseka sana. It seems everyone wants to be president. Nomba if we all want to rule then who will be ruled? What is point creating all these small unnecessary parties that bring nothing new to the party? Surely amongst the diverse range of parties already in existence to can find one that matches your ideas and join it ? Anyway we know you have money but why not use that money to help the unfortunate rather than contest an election you fully know is being won by pf? Clear sign that having a degree does not mean one is wise.

  9. The new party and President is welcome.
    Aggressively campaign all over the country and particularly your home grounds of northern province.Northern province has seen very little development under the PF.These people need someone who understands their problems and needs.
    Dont allow the PF to use the people of northern province just for votes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 19

Man Arrested for Overtaking the Vice President’s Motorcade

The 37-year-old man of Livingstone, who compromised Vice President, Inonge Wina’s security detail, by overtaking her motorcade, has been...
Read more
Rural News

Solwezi man locked up for defaming of the President Lungu

Chief Editor - 4
Police in Solwezi has arrested a 21-year-old man for defamation of President Edgar Lungu. North Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the...
Read more
Economy

Register as voters – President Lungu

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Pambashe constituency in Kawambwa district to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and register...
Read more
Headlines

Chishala Kateka abandons corporate world to relaunches New Heritage Party, vies for presidency in 2021 polls

Chief Editor - 11
Respected Corporate leader Chishala Kateka has become the latest the enter the race for the 2021 elections under the banner of the New Heritage...
Read more
Columns

COVID-19 Vs AIDS: Africa Celebrates World AIDS Day

Chief Editor - 2
By Dr Parkie Mbozi ON TUESDAY this week, December 1 to be precise, the world will be celebrating the World AIDS Day. By my...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bank Governor Cautions Tito Mboweni: Do not to cause a rift between Zambia and South Africa

Headlines Chief Editor - 104
Central Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga has expressed disappointment at the recent remarks uttered by South African Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Mr. Mboweni has...
Read more

Dr Tasila Tembo’s suspected killer apprehended

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Military Police in Lusaka have apprehended the murder suspect of late medical Doctor Tasila Tembo. ZANIS reports that Zambia Army Brigadier General Genoh Muke confirmed...
Read more

President Lungu apologises to Luapula Chiefs for not meeting them individually at their respective palaces

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
President Edgar Lungu has apologised to traditional leaders for not meeting them individually at their respective palaces. The Head of State disclosed that...
Read more

Registered Voters Hit 2.7 million as ECZ says it has no Intention of Extending the Ongoing Exercise

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has recorded 1, 598,426 voters in the just ended phase two of the ongoing voter registration...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.