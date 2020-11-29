Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has called on the church to get involved in the rehabilitation of inmates in the country.

Speaking at a thanks giving prayer service for inmates held at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Solwezi today, Ms Kamalonga said the church should not relent in rehabilitating inmates during their stay in correctional facilities and after being discharged.

Ms Kamalonga said to some inmates, being in prison could just be preparation for greater opportunities.

“Men and women of God should be involved in the correcting and rehabilitating of our brothers and sisters who found themselves in conflict with the law because God created everyone for a purpose”, Ms Kamalonga said.

She said the inmates need counseling and prayers on admission, during their stay and after being discharged from correctional facilities.

Ms. Kamalonga also urged the Church to pray for the families of inmates and the community as a whole to accept the offenders as they go back into society.

She said the Christian community should continue offering inmates with financial and material support and also visiting them regularly.

Ms. Kamalonga paid tribute to President Edgar Lungu for the unwavering support to the correctional service.

“Even in our province Northwestern.. we have the construction of two new modern correctional facilities with the capacity of 250 inmates to be constructed in Mufumbwe and Chavuma districts respectively.

Meanwhile, the District commissioner assured the inmates of government support.

” My dear inmates being in prison is not the end of life, you can make it and become meaningful citizens in future,” she said.

And speaking at the same function Solwezi central correctional facility Officer in Charge, Levy Mwanza thanked President Edgar Lungu for the support he has rendered to the facilities in Northwestern province.

Mr Mwanza said the correctional facilities received three buses, five trucks, an Ambulance, a twin cab, two tractors and three big generators.

He said all these have added morale as inmates are no longer using hoes to cultivate.

“This year the correctional service in Northwestern Region is cultivating 130 hectares of white maize, 35 hectors of soya bean, cassava, sweet potatoes and water melons” he revealed.

Mr Mwanza said it is the duty of society to embrace the former inmates back into society and help them avoid going back by according them love.

This year’s thanks giving prayer service is held under the theme: “Remember those in prison with passion.