Sunday, November 29, 2020
Headlines
Embrace science, Nkandu Luo urges girls

By Chief Editor
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo has challenged girls in school to take up science and technology subjects in order to exhibit their potential in the area.

Professor Luo indicated that there has always been a stereotype of boys being better than girls in sciences but that it can only be stopped if girls too showed their capabilities.

Speaking at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for girls Conference in Lusaka, Professor Luo told the girls to take up challenging subjects in order to expose their levels of intelligence.

The Minister reiterated governments aim to introduce STEM schools was that it would be a place to produce young engineers, doctors, mathematicians, technologists and scientists among other professions regardless of gender.

She therefore urged girls to take advantage of the opportunity as they are capable of making it in science.

“I can tell you that when I was growing up, in my class if you ask how many people wanted to be doctors you would probably only see one hand from a girl. This is because the stereotyping was that science was a very difficult subject, hence was only for boys. Some of us had to break those chains by proving that girls are intelligent and can also take up sciences,” Professor Luo stated.

She urged the girls to be inspired by the many women in the country who have changed the narrative of science in the country saying that it was possible for them to make it too.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya disclosed the essence of having a meeting with girls from schools in all the ten provinces was to pass the message that girls too have the capacity to do great things in society.

Ms. Siliya noted that education is the only pathway to equalising the potential of both girls and boys in society.

The Minister indicated that girls have the capacity to think and compete at every level in life thereby accomplishing what is deemed impossible.

“Education makes it possible for one to live the way you want to. From this meeting, you will be able to make decisions for yourselves in life but it should include education because it provides you with skills,” Ms. Siliya stated.

She also warned the girls that even as they acquaint themselves with technology, they should be weary of cyber bullying which has continued to increase on social media.

Ms. Siliya observed that girls too joined in bullying fellow girls on social media hence defeating the norm of being a sister’s keeper.

She was expecting the girls to learn about the importance of science and have an open mind to discover their capabilities, saying that girls in science was the future.

My home Town African Legacy Fund Chief Executive Office Toni Luck stressed the importance of being persistent with one’s goals.

Dr. Luck explained that when girls are focused on what they want to achieve in life, no border will limit their potential to success.

She urged the girls to learn and understand the evolving technology and science, and that they should not abuse it.

“Remember that you are on your way to forever, always get up when you make mistakes. Be pursuant of your goals but know that the road is not always smooth,” Dr. Luck mentored the girls.

She further stressed the need for spiritual attachment at a personal level in order to seek guidance from the word of God as girls pursue their dreams in life.

During the Conference, the girls had a chance to interact with United States female Astronaut and Engineer, Nicole Stot who inspired them that science and engineering were attainable careers for girls.

Responding to questions from the girls, Ms. Stot noted that girls were special beings because they are able to take up challenging jobs as well as take care of a home.

The STEM for Girls Conference was a one day meeting which was organized by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, a continuation from the World Communication Forum and Women Influence Community Forum that began on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Previous articleBank Governor Cautions Tito Mboweni: Do not to cause a rift between Zambia and South Africa

