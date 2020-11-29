President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Luapula province to keep healthy and fit. President Lungu encouraged the people to regularly exercise and maintain good body physique.

He stressed that it is in the interest of everyone ordinary Zambian to be physically fit. President Lungu urged the people to emulate him by regularly exercising. The President revealed that he is 64 years old but regularly exercises.

“What I want to tell you is that please keep fit and healthy it’s in your interest. Am 64 years old now never says die, Zambia belongs to everyone lets believe in ones self. Let’s continue cooperating and working together,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State said this when He addressed participants who took part in this year Bangweulu marathon challenge 2020.

Meanwhile President Lungu has called on the people of Luapula province to continue working and cooperating with the government.

And speaking earlier, Luapula province Minister Nickson Chilangwa thanked President Lungu for gracing this year’s event. Mr Chilangwa informed the President that the people of Luapula are happy with his participation in this year summer marathon.

“Your excellence we are very grateful that graced this event. There are athletes here who have come from very far and u will be failing in duties if don’t invite You to say something to our athletes.”

Among the sporting categories that were lined for this year’s Samfya summer festival included 72 kilometres cycling race, half Ten kilometres marathon and full 21 kilometres marathon, Five kilometres walking race, and 100 meters boat padding on Lake Bangweulu.

President Lungu participated in the 10 kilometres Bangweulu challenge where He was joined by senior government officials and local residents of Samfya.

President Lungu’s participation mesmerised the people of Samfya who were astonished with his physical fitness during the exercise. Peter Musonda a resident of Samfya expressed happiness with the manner the President was exercising.

Mr Musonda was shocked with the physical fitness of the Head of State.

“Am so shocked and surprised that the President was so fit and could run more than 10 kilometres.”