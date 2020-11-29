9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

I’m 64 years old and I regularly exercise, President Lungu tells Samfya residents

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines I'm 64 years old and I regularly exercise, President Lungu tells Samfya...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Luapula province to keep healthy and fit. President Lungu encouraged the people to regularly exercise and maintain good body physique.

He stressed that it is in the interest of everyone ordinary Zambian to be physically fit. President Lungu urged the people to emulate him by regularly exercising. The President revealed that he is 64 years old but regularly exercises.

“What I want to tell you is that please keep fit and healthy it’s in your interest. Am 64 years old now never says die, Zambia belongs to everyone lets believe in ones self. Let’s continue cooperating and working together,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State said this when He addressed participants who took part in this year Bangweulu marathon challenge 2020.

Meanwhile President Lungu has called on the people of Luapula province to continue working and cooperating with the government.

And speaking earlier, Luapula province Minister Nickson Chilangwa thanked President Lungu for gracing this year’s event. Mr Chilangwa informed the President that the people of Luapula are happy with his participation in this year summer marathon.

“Your excellence we are very grateful that graced this event. There are athletes here who have come from very far and u will be failing in duties if don’t invite You to say something to our athletes.”

Among the sporting categories that were lined for this year’s Samfya summer festival included 72 kilometres cycling race, half Ten kilometres marathon and full 21 kilometres marathon, Five kilometres walking race, and 100 meters boat padding on Lake Bangweulu.

President Lungu participated in the 10 kilometres Bangweulu challenge where He was joined by senior government officials and local residents of Samfya.

President Lungu’s participation mesmerised the people of Samfya who were astonished with his physical fitness during the exercise. Peter Musonda a resident of Samfya expressed happiness with the manner the President was exercising.

Mr Musonda was shocked with the physical fitness of the Head of State.

“Am so shocked and surprised that the President was so fit and could run more than 10 kilometres.”

President Lungu are Samfya Summerfest Event
President Lungu are Samfya Summerfest Event

Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya at the Samfya Summerfest Event
Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya at the Samfya Summerfest Event

Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya at the Samfya Summerfest Event
Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya at the Samfya Summerfest Event

Previous articleBrazilian business firms seek Zambian partnerships

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

I’m 64 years old and I regularly exercise, President Lungu tells Samfya residents

President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Luapula province to keep healthy and fit. President Lungu encouraged the...
Read more
Economy

Brazilian business firms seek Zambian partnerships

Chief Editor - 0
The Brazilian Commercial Association for Federal District (ACDF) has expressed interest to partner with the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) to maximize...
Read more
General News

Embrace science, Nkandu Luo urges girls

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo has challenged girls in school to take up science and technology subjects in order to exhibit their...
Read more
Headlines

Bank Governor Cautions Tito Mboweni: Do not to cause a rift between Zambia and South Africa

Chief Editor - 2
Central Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga has expressed disappointment at the recent remarks uttered by South African Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Mr. Mboweni has...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mbombo: Nkana Ready For Action

sports - 0
After draws by Zambia's envoys in Saturday’s continental engagements, Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo has declared victory as their target this Sunday away...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Embrace science, Nkandu Luo urges girls

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo has challenged girls in school to take up science and technology subjects in order to exhibit their...
Read more

Church mother bodies urged to encourage members to register as voters

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Religious Affairs calls upon all Church Mother Bodies and Religious Organizations in the country to encourage their members to register as...
Read more

Architects body calls for scrutiny before constructing

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Institute of Architects has appealed to the public to engage registered and qualified professional architectures in the construction of buildings at design...
Read more

Zambia’s Systems for managing Local Governments to be strengthened – Bishop Chomba

General News Chief Editor - 11
Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says country systems need to be strengthened such that they should equally be used by cooperating...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.