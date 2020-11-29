9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nkana Win in Lesotho, Mayuka Scores in Napsa's Big Bang in Comoros

By sports
Nkana and Napsa Stars on Sunday delivered vital away wins in their respective continental preliminary round, first leg matches following Saturday’s modest results posted by their compatriots.

The victories came 24 hours after Forest Rangers’ CAF Champions League debut began with a 0-0 home draw against AS Bouenguidi of Gabon while Green Eagles were denied an away win when hosts Musongati rallied to draw 2-2 in Burundi in their CAF Confederation Cup fixture.

In Lesotho, Nkana beat Bantu FC 1-0 via a 14th minute Idris Mbombo goal.
The win was a huge lift for Nkana’s confidence who have struggled in their opening five league games and headed to Maseru on the back of a 1-1 home draw against Zanaco and 5-0 away loss at Green Buffaloes to collect two draws, two defeats and one win in their domestic campaign.

But the biggest shakers where CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa who crushed Ngazi FC 5-1 away in Comoros.

Timothy Otieno put Napsa ahead in the 6th minute while substitute Danny Silavwe scored a brace in the 57th and 83rd minutes.

2012 AFCON hero Emmanuel Mayuka also came off the bench to add one in the 73rd minute, nine year after he scored there at the same venue for Zambia in a 2-1 win over Comoros in the qualifiers that culminated with a triumphant final in Gabon.

Jacob Ngulube completed the rout in stoppage time.

Marianot Rahainjatovo scored Ngazi’s consolation in the 88th minute.

The return legs are immediately this weekend of December 5-6.

