Sunday, November 29, 2020
Economy
Updated:

Register as voters – President Lungu

By Chief Editor
Economy Register as voters - President Lungu
President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Pambashe constituency in Kawambwa district to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and register as voters.

President Lungu implored the people to take the registration exercise seriously.

He explained that the only way that the people of Kawambwa are going to participate in next year’s 2021 general elections is when they register as voters. The Head of State encouraged those who have not yet registered to do so.

“Am happy with the works you doing here in Pambashe. Am asking you that we work together and finish the work President Sata left us.

Am urging you to go and register so that you participate in next year’s general election, take the registration exercise serious,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile President Lungu has asked the people of Pambashe constituency to chase any person bringing confusion in the party.

President Lungu said He was aware of some people who are coming to disturb the party in the name of aspirant Member of Parliament (MP).

The Head of State instead urged aspirant MPs to allow the current sitting law makers to finish there respective term of office.

“ I don’t want to hear that no we have an MP let him finish his term of office. Those who are coming to

cause confusion chase them away, am aware of some people who are coming to disturb the party, let him finish his term thereafter we shall sit done,” President Lungu warned.

In a related development President Lungu has asked the people of Kawambwa to rally behind the government.

President Lungu urged the people to work with government and complete the projects started by the late President Sata.

He admonished the residents to work closely with the area Member of Parliament and the District Commissioner in fostering national development.

“Work with your member of parliament and the District Commissioner and with everyone because with the people in government. You are the one who choose the Mp.”

President Lungu said this when He addressed hundreds of Pambashe residents who turned up to welcome him at the Green 2020 farm.

The excited residents took turns to chant slogans in support of President Lungu’s leadership.

Earlier in the day, President Lungu visited the Green 2020 farm. During his visit to the farm the Head of State was taken on a conducted tour of the facility.

The tour of the multi million dollars facility enabled the President appreciate the amount of investment put up so far.

And Green 2020 farm Project Manger Garry Beukes informed the President that the company will work closely the with the community by offering them training in various farming activities.

Mr Beukes says the company wants to be buying some of the farm produce from the local farmers hence offering them training in agriculture business.

President Lungu is in Luapula on the three days working visit to the province. He is expected back tomorrow after concluding his official visit.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu tours the Green 2,000 Agriculture Project in the Luena Farm Block in Kawambwa district of Luapula Province
