Sunday, November 29, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

Solwezi man locked up for defaming of the President Lungu

By Chief Editor
Police in Solwezi has arrested a 21-year-old man for defamation of President Edgar Lungu.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the arrest of Alex Munganga of Messengers compound to ZANIS in Solwezi today.

Mr Chushi said Rodgers Tanganyika aged 40 of Cheshire area in Solwezi, reported the matter to Police around 16 hours yesterday.

“Police in Solwezi received a report of defamation of the President, which occurred on 27th November, 2020 around 1600 hrs at Solwezi Messengers Compound, which was reported by M/RODGERS TANGANYIKA aged 40 of Cheshire Home Area in Solwezi,” Mr Chushi said.

Mr Chushi said Munganga published a statement on his facebook account with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule or contempt.

“Alex Munganga aged 21 of Messengers Compound Solwezi, also of Inama Village, Chief Sikufele, in Manyinga District, Northwestern Province who with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule or contempt, published a statement on his Facebook Account, he said.

Mr. Chushi said the suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon.

