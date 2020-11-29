9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Use CDF to Construct Local Courts in your Respective Constituencies-Given Lubinda

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Use CDF to Construct Local Courts in your Respective Constituencies-Given Lubinda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has appealed to Members of Parliament to allocate part of their Constituency Development Fund towards the construction of local courts in their respective constituencies.

Mr Lubinda who is on a judicial court infrastructure and fact finding tour in Western province made the appeal when visited Kaoma and Nkeyema.

He said the court infrastructure in Zambia leaves a lot to be desired, and that’s why the Ministry of Justice is working extra hard to work on the infrastructure around the country.

Mr Lubinda stated that the PF government’s vision for the country is that every constituency should have at least one local court and every district to have a subordinate Court.

He said Government is still struggling to provide court rooms for superior courts such as the Court of appeal, the constitutional Court and that members of the superior courts are having to share chambers and the executive is thinking more towards that.

The Minister further noted that for the government to achieve all this there’s need to collaborate with various agents of change and Members of Parliament are a very important agent of change.

He said the members of Parliament should emulate constituency development fund Committee for Nkeyema who have allocated Two hundred and fifty thousand kwacha (K250, 000) to the construction of a local court.

During the tour in Nkeyema and Kaoma, the Minister said he was impressed with other developmental projects which were coming up especially in Nkeyema district.

He said the story of Nkeyema is a success story of decisions of government, and 8years later everyone is beginning to see the fruits of declaration of Nkeyema as a district.

In Kaoma district the Minister said he was impressed with District and all the heads of departments for the initiative of a community led project which has resulted in the construction of holding cell at Kaoma police station.

The Minister said when all institutions of government work together as a team there’s lot that can be achieved within a short period of time.

Nkeyema acting District Commissioner Patrick Mweemba has appealed to the government through the minister if the Mongu Lusaka road could be worked on as soon as possible, while district commissioner for Kaoma Kennedy L. Mubanga has lamented about the deplorable state of the district administration block.

Previous articleChurch urged to assist rehabilitate inmates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Use CDF to Construct Local Courts in your Respective Constituencies-Given Lubinda

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has appealed to Members of Parliament to allocate part of their Constituency Development...
Read more
General News

Church urged to assist rehabilitate inmates

Chief Editor - 0
Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has called on the church to get involved in the rehabilitation of inmates in the country. Speaking at a thanks...
Read more
Rural News

Kawambwa chiefs endorse President Lungu 2021 candidature

Chief Editor - 2
Traditional leaders in Kawambwa district have endorsed President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in next’s year’s 2021 general elections. The traditional leaders announced their support for...
Read more
General News

Man Arrested for Overtaking the Vice President’s Motorcade

Chief Editor - 73
The 37-year-old man of Livingstone, who compromised Vice President, Inonge Wina’s security detail, by overtaking her motorcade, has been charged with 3 offences, under...
Read more
Rural News

Solwezi man locked up for defaming of the President Lungu

Chief Editor - 19
Police in Solwezi has arrested a 21-year-old man for defamation of President Edgar Lungu. North Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Church urged to assist rehabilitate inmates

General News Chief Editor - 0
Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has called on the church to get involved in the rehabilitation of inmates in the country. Speaking at a thanks...
Read more

Man Arrested for Overtaking the Vice President’s Motorcade

General News Chief Editor - 73
The 37-year-old man of Livingstone, who compromised Vice President, Inonge Wina’s security detail, by overtaking her motorcade, has been charged with 3 offences, under...
Read more

British army trains Zambian security wings in anti-poaching skills

General News Chief Editor - 63
A combined team of security officers has completed training in anti-poaching conducted by the British army. A total of 60 officers from the Zambia Army,...
Read more

I’m 64 years old and I regularly exercise, President Lungu tells Samfya residents

General News Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Luapula province to keep healthy and fit. President Lungu encouraged the people to regularly exercise and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.