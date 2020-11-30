Chililabombwe referee Gerald Mutepuka on Sunday needed police protection to leave Nchanga Stadium after dubiously disallowing ten-man Chambishi’s late goal in their FAZ National Division 1 match against Nchanga Rangers in Chingola.
Mutepuka ruled out Terry Mwanshi’s 90th minute goal for alleged offside in this round six match that finished goalless.
The decision didn’t go down well with Chambishi who protested badly, resulting in the red carding of coach Israel Mwanza and his deputy Christian Mpoya.
Mutepuka had earlier in the second half reduced Chambishi to ten-men when sending off Captain Mathews Simbeye for a second bookable offence.
After the final whistle Chambishi players, coaches and officials attempted to confront Mutepuka and his assistant on the pitch before police came to his rescue.
Armed Police officers escorted Mutepuka to the change room and minutes later guarded him out of Nchanga Stadium as the aggrieved party looked on with anger.
“I am not happy the way the referee officiated the game from the word go. I think he was too biased,” said coach Mwanza.
“That was a goal, it was a goal. There was a rebound and you cannot rule rebound as offside,” the Chambishi head coach said.
Meanwhile, the point earned at Nchanga pushed Chambishi one place up to second with 13 points from six matches played.
Chambishi are three points behind leaders City of Lusaka who edged Zesco Shockers 2-1 at home in Lusaka on Sunday.
Kafue Celtic, who has 12 points, dropped one place to third after a 1-0 loss to Zesco Malaiti Rangers.
Elsewhere, Mufulira Wanderers suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Mpulungu Harbour at home in Kantanshi, Mufulira.
It was the second straight loss for Mighty, who were coming from a 2-0 loss at Chambishi in midweek action.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 6 Results
Trident 2-2 Gomes
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Kashikishi Warriors
City of Lusaka 2-1 Zesco Shockers
Konkola Blades 2-1 Livingstone Pirates
Mufulira Wanderers 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Chambishi
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 Kafue Celtic
MUZA FC 1-1 Police College
Kabwe Youth 0-1 National Assembly
