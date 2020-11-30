The government has released K10 million for the construction of a crossing point on the Kafue River in Kafue National Park and for the completion of the construction of Chisokone Market in Kitwe on the Copperbelt Province.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe disclosed the development when he accompanied Nkana Member of Parliament Honorable Alexander Chiteme in the Mufuchani resettlement area where the displaced families of the Luyando community have been settled.

The National Coordinator further disclosed that his office has engaged more than 100 youths to mold blocks that will be used in the construction of various crossing points to be installed in the resettlement area.

Mr Kabwe said the government is happy that a number of families are now beginning to settle in the land government gave them after being displaced.

He also said that government will this rain season not spend much in relief food distribution because people have moved from floods prone areas into safe zones.

He stated that his team will ensure that they monitor the works in the resettlement area so that people can have passable roads to move their goods.

And responding to the concerns of the residents about the tents that are leaking following the downpour, the National Coordinator said he will engage his team to ensure the problem is rectified in the quickest possible time.

Mr Kabwe however thanked the settlers for their cooperation and patience they showed to the government from the time they were internally displaced to the time they were allocated plots.

Meanwhile, Mr Alexander Chiteme who is also Minister of National Development Planning said he decided to visit the settlers because most of the people who have now settled in Mufuchani came from his constituency in Luyando Community within Kitwe District.

Hon Chiteme said he will do everything possible in collaboration with the Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji to make the living conditions of the settlers habitable.

He said his office will also ensure the necessary amenities are installed in the resettlement area so that people will not have to move long distances to access them.

The Minister indicated that his office is in talks with the Ministry of Health to ensure that health posts also set up in the area to service the settlers.

Hon Chiteme said the move to construct health facilities in the resettlement area will also help decongest the existing health facilities in Kitwe District.

He called on DMMU National Coordinator to ensure the concerns of people are addressed as soon as possible.

He however thanked the office of the Vice President for its continued commitment towards serving humanity.

And Vice President Inonge Wina was in Kitwe to hand over offer letters and building materials to 500 flood victims and Luyando community squatters whose houses were demolished by Mopani Copper Mines-MCM.

“It is the first time in the history of the country that such a huge number of families has been empowered with land and building materials,” said Mrs Wina.

Mrs. Wina further urged citizens to move away from areas that are prone to disasters and natural calamities before the onset of the rains.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday to the media by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Matthews Musukwa.