A recent opinion poll has shown that Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his Bwana Mkubwa counterpart Dr Jonas Chanda are the two most popular MPs in Ndola and the duo are likely to retain their seats in the 2021 elections.

The poll conducted by ClearPoint Consulting Limited, an independent data analytics organization also found that President Edgar Lungu remains very popular among eligible voters in Ndola as more than 70% of those surveyed said they will likely vote for him in next year’s elections.

Of those who took part in the survey in Kabushi Constituency, Mr. Lusambo remains popular among them as 96 percent know his name while 74 percent of them said they are likely to vote for him in the 2021 elections.

Most respondents reported that Mr. Lusambo is ever-present in the Constituency and his generosity has touched many lives in Kabushi and beyond.

In the same Constituency, President Lungu remains popular among the electorate with 63 percent of respondents likely to vote him.

In Bwana Mkubwa, the incumbent Dr Chanda has an 85 percent chance of being voted back into office while 73 percent of the respondents in the Constituency reported that they would likely vote for President Lungu in 2021 compared to the 27 percent who are likely not to vote for him.

The respondents felt that Dr Chanda has scored highly on key projects he promised during campaigns and visits the constituency regularly.

Hon. Frank Ng’ambi and Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga of Chifubu and Ndola Central respectively emerged as the two most unpopular MPs in Ndola with the duo likely not to be voted back into office next year

In Chifubu, 70 percent of the respondents who took part in the poll said they may not vote for Mr Ng’ambi with 77 percent of respondents further saying they may not vote for President Lungu in 2021.

As for Ndola Central Constituency, the current MP Hon. Mulenga only has a 40 percent chance of retaining his seat while 50% of respondents in Ndola Central reported that they would vote for President Lungu.

The respondents said they would still vote for President Lungu and the Patriotic Front if they addressed some key issues high youth unemployment, corruption, unaffordable school fees especially at College and University level, high food prices, increase in water and electricity bills, and the weak kwacha.

About 64.1 percent of the respondents who took part in the Poll were female and 35.9

percent of the respondents were male.

The Poll had a sample size of 4,000 eligible voters who are residents in Ndola and carried a 2.5% margin of error.