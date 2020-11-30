9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 30, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Lusambo, Dr. Chanda Most Popular MPs In Ndola-Poll

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Lusambo, Dr. Chanda Most Popular MPs In Ndola-Poll
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A recent opinion poll has shown that Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his Bwana Mkubwa counterpart Dr Jonas Chanda are the two most popular MPs in Ndola and the duo are likely to retain their seats in the 2021 elections.

The poll conducted by ClearPoint Consulting Limited, an independent data analytics organization also found that President Edgar Lungu remains very popular among eligible voters in Ndola as more than 70% of those surveyed said they will likely vote for him in next year’s elections.

Of those who took part in the survey in Kabushi Constituency, Mr. Lusambo remains popular among them as 96 percent know his name while 74 percent of them said they are likely to vote for him in the 2021 elections.

Most respondents reported that Mr. Lusambo is ever-present in the Constituency and his generosity has touched many lives in Kabushi and beyond.

In the same Constituency, President Lungu remains popular among the electorate with 63 percent of respondents likely to vote him.

In Bwana Mkubwa, the incumbent Dr Chanda has an 85 percent chance of being voted back into office while 73 percent of the respondents in the Constituency reported that they would likely vote for President Lungu in 2021 compared to the 27 percent who are likely not to vote for him.

The respondents felt that Dr Chanda has scored highly on key projects he promised during campaigns and visits the constituency regularly.

Hon. Frank Ng’ambi and Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga of Chifubu and Ndola Central respectively emerged as the two most unpopular MPs in Ndola with the duo likely not to be voted back into office next year

In Chifubu, 70 percent of the respondents who took part in the poll said they may not vote for Mr Ng’ambi with 77 percent of respondents further saying they may not vote for President Lungu in 2021.

As for Ndola Central Constituency, the current MP Hon. Mulenga only has a 40 percent chance of retaining his seat while 50% of respondents in Ndola Central reported that they would vote for President Lungu.

The respondents said they would still vote for President Lungu and the Patriotic Front if they addressed some key issues high youth unemployment, corruption, unaffordable school fees especially at College and University level, high food prices, increase in water and electricity bills, and the weak kwacha.

About 64.1 percent of the respondents who took part in the Poll were female and 35.9
percent of the respondents were male.

The Poll had a sample size of 4,000 eligible voters who are residents in Ndola and carried a 2.5% margin of error.

Previous articleJunior Chipolopolo Lose COSAFA U17 Crown

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Lusambo, Dr. Chanda Most Popular MPs In Ndola-Poll

A recent opinion poll has shown that Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his Bwana Mkubwa counterpart Dr...
Read more
Feature Sports

Junior Chipolopolo Lose COSAFA U17 Crown

sports - 1
Junior Chipolopolo on Sunday failed to defend their COSAFA U17 Cup crown after losing on post-match penalties to hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth. The...
Read more
Feature Sports

Young Guns Save Zesco United Against Unbeaten GBFC

sports - 0
Green Buffaloes made hosts Zesco United work hard to earn a point today when they finished 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Eight-time champions...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Win in Lesotho, Mayuka Scores in Napsa’s Big Bang in Comoros

sports - 0
Nkana and Napsa Stars on Sunday delivered vital away wins in their respective continental preliminary round, first leg matches following Saturday’s modest results posted...
Read more
General News

Use CDF to Construct Local Courts in your Respective Constituencies-Given Lubinda

Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has appealed to Members of Parliament to allocate part of their Constituency Development Fund towards the construction of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chishala Kateka abandons corporate world to relaunches New Heritage Party, vies for presidency in 2021 polls

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
Respected Corporate leader Chishala Kateka has become the latest the enter the race for the 2021 elections under the banner of the New Heritage...
Read more

Bank Governor Cautions Tito Mboweni: Do not to cause a rift between Zambia and South Africa

Headlines Chief Editor - 116
Central Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga has expressed disappointment at the recent remarks uttered by South African Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Mr. Mboweni has...
Read more

Dr Tasila Tembo’s suspected killer apprehended

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Military Police in Lusaka have apprehended the murder suspect of late medical Doctor Tasila Tembo. ZANIS reports that Zambia Army Brigadier General Genoh Muke confirmed...
Read more

President Lungu apologises to Luapula Chiefs for not meeting them individually at their respective palaces

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
President Edgar Lungu has apologised to traditional leaders for not meeting them individually at their respective palaces. The Head of State disclosed that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.