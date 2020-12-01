Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula is toasting his maiden goal for his new club Lusaka Dynamos.

Chabula, who joined Dynamos from Nkwazi a month ago, at the weekend scored the club’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Zanaco at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The win was Dynamos’ first in the six-match old FAZ Super Division campaign.

‘I think it is a great honour and privilege that things are now going on well. The goal is important in the sense that we needed three points,’ said Chabula.

‘We had played a number of games without winning and you know how it is as a striker you need to score to help the team get maximum points. It is a great boost to score and a marvel to start scoring for my new club.’

Chabula is one of the players tipped to challenge for the Super Division golden boot this season.

‘I was not under pressure to score, I knew that goals would start coming. I have experienced this before at my former clubs,’ said the former Kitwe United forward.