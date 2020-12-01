9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chabula Toasts Debut Lusaka Dynamos Goal

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chabula Toasts Debut Lusaka Dynamos Goal
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula is toasting his maiden goal for his new club Lusaka Dynamos.

Chabula, who joined Dynamos from Nkwazi a month ago, at the weekend scored the club’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Zanaco at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The win was Dynamos’ first in the six-match old FAZ Super Division campaign.

‘I think it is a great honour and privilege that things are now going on well. The goal is important in the sense that we needed three points,’ said Chabula.

‘We had played a number of games without winning and you know how it is as a striker you need to score to help the team get maximum points. It is a great boost to score and a marvel to start scoring for my new club.’

Chabula is one of the players tipped to challenge for the Super Division golden boot this season.

‘I was not under pressure to score, I knew that goals would start coming. I have experienced this before at my former clubs,’ said the former Kitwe United forward.

Previous articleMbombo: Nkana Will Let Their Football Do The Talking

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chabula Toasts Debut Lusaka Dynamos Goal

Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula is toasting his maiden goal for his new club Lusaka Dynamos. Chabula, who joined Dynamos from...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mbombo: Nkana Will Let Their Football Do The Talking

sports - 0
Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo says they will let their football do the talking and ignore their critics as they struggle to find...
Read more
Economy

Zamtel named Most Improved and Innovative Enterprise

Chief Editor - 1
Zamtel has been named “The Most Improved Enterprise” and the “Most Innovative Enterprise” by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The awards were presented to Zamtel...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu has shown enhanced political will to ensure lives of young Zambia are preserved-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has shown enhanced political will towards ensuring that the lives of young people are preserved. ...
Read more
Feature Politics

MP warns against interfering with voter registration

Chief Editor - 1
Nchelenge Member of Parliament, Anthony Malama has warned of stern action against those who are allegedly intimidating people not to obtain voters’ cards at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mbombo: Nkana Will Let Their Football Do The Talking

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo says they will let their football do the talking and ignore their critics as they struggle to find...
Read more

Chilembi:Micho’s Team Lacks Experienced Players

Feature Sports sports - 3
Former Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender Laughter Chilembi says Chipolopolo need experienced players to revive its dwindling performance. Zambia is on the verge of missing...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Numba Confident Zesco Will Warm-up To His Philosophy

Feature Sports sports - 0
Mumamba Numba insists the Zesco United will gradually grasp his philosophy following a challenging early start to his reign as coach of the eight-time...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP:Referee Leaves Nchanga Rangers Fuming After Chambishi Draw

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chililabombwe referee Gerald Mutepuka on Sunday needed police protection to leave Nchanga Stadium after dubiously disallowing ten-man Chambishi’s late goal in their FAZ National...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.