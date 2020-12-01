9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chilembi:Micho’s Team Lacks Experienced Players

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Chilembi:Micho's Team Lacks Experienced Players
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender Laughter Chilembi says Chipolopolo need experienced players to revive its dwindling performance.

Zambia is on the verge of missing out on Africa Cup qualification for a record third time in a row.

Chilembi said currently coach Micho’s side was lacking experienced players who can endure pressure that comes with playing at the top level.

The 2000 AFCON member and ex-Caps United captain said Micho should call players like midfielder Rainford Kalaba, anchorman Nathan Sinkala, defender Stoppila Sunzu and keeper Kennedy Mbewe in a bid to assess if they can still play for Zambia.

“When coach Micho arrived in Zambia, we needed to tell him that we have senior players and it would have been good for him to call them and do an assessment for himself” said Chilembi.

“We need both senior players and junior players in the national team. We need senior players to even motivate young stars.”

“When I came to the national team, I found senior players like great Kalu, Elijah Litana and Dennis Lota who were more experienced,” said Chilembi.

In the 2022 AFCON qualifiers, Zambia are a point behind third placed Botswana, Zimbabwe are second on 5 points and leaders Algeria, who have qualified with two games to spare, have 10 points.

Algeria will visit Zambia during the 2021 March international break in a penultimate Group H game before Chipolopolo wrap-up the qualifiers away to Zimbabwe during that same break.

Previous articleGerman’s Amatheon Agro Group Starts Stocking Zambian Foods on European shelves

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chilembi:Micho’s Team Lacks Experienced Players

Former Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender Laughter Chilembi says Chipolopolo need experienced players to revive its dwindling performance. Zambia is...
Read more
Headlines

German’s Amatheon Agro Group Starts Stocking Zambian Foods on European shelves

Chief Editor - 4
A new crop of non-genetically modified foods has found a home in German and other European food stores said Ambassador Anthony Mukwita citing Amatheon...
Read more
Health

Covid 19 Fight has been neglected

Chief Editor - 1
Mwansabombwe District Education Board Secretary Mary Kanyimbo has expressed concern that the majority of people in Mwansabombwe are not complying with Covid 19 preventive...
Read more
Rural News

Mpika to benefit K22 million COVID – 19 relief funds for the vulnerable

Chief Editor - 3
The government with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has set aside more than 22 million Kwacha to cushion the impact of...
Read more
Rural News

Kapiri mposhi farmers receive inputs

Chief Editor - 2
Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Smart Mwila has disclosed that over 22,300 small scale farmers have collected their farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Numba Confident Zesco Will Warm-up To His Philosophy

Feature Sports sports - 0
Mumamba Numba insists the Zesco United will gradually grasp his philosophy following a challenging early start to his reign as coach of the eight-time...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP:Referee Leaves Nchanga Rangers Fuming After Chambishi Draw

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chililabombwe referee Gerald Mutepuka on Sunday needed police protection to leave Nchanga Stadium after dubiously disallowing ten-man Chambishi’s late goal in their FAZ National...
Read more

Junior Chipolopolo Lose COSAFA U17 Crown

Feature Sports sports - 1
Junior Chipolopolo on Sunday failed to defend their COSAFA U17 Cup crown after losing on post-match penalties to hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth. The...
Read more

Young Guns Save Zesco United Against Unbeaten GBFC

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes made hosts Zesco United work hard to earn a point today when they finished 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Eight-time champions...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.