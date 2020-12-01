Former Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender Laughter Chilembi says Chipolopolo need experienced players to revive its dwindling performance.

Zambia is on the verge of missing out on Africa Cup qualification for a record third time in a row.

Chilembi said currently coach Micho’s side was lacking experienced players who can endure pressure that comes with playing at the top level.

The 2000 AFCON member and ex-Caps United captain said Micho should call players like midfielder Rainford Kalaba, anchorman Nathan Sinkala, defender Stoppila Sunzu and keeper Kennedy Mbewe in a bid to assess if they can still play for Zambia.

“When coach Micho arrived in Zambia, we needed to tell him that we have senior players and it would have been good for him to call them and do an assessment for himself” said Chilembi.

“We need both senior players and junior players in the national team. We need senior players to even motivate young stars.”

“When I came to the national team, I found senior players like great Kalu, Elijah Litana and Dennis Lota who were more experienced,” said Chilembi.

In the 2022 AFCON qualifiers, Zambia are a point behind third placed Botswana, Zimbabwe are second on 5 points and leaders Algeria, who have qualified with two games to spare, have 10 points.

Algeria will visit Zambia during the 2021 March international break in a penultimate Group H game before Chipolopolo wrap-up the qualifiers away to Zimbabwe during that same break.