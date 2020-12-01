Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo says they will let their football do the talking and ignore their critics as they struggle to find their footing in the new campaign.

Nkana on Sunday put aside their domestic woes behind them after getting a vital 1-0 away victory in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League against Bantu FC in Lesotho.

Mbombo scored the lone goal in the 14th minute of their first round, first leg match played in Maseru to take into this Saturday’s final leg in Kitwe.

The victory came after a difficult start from their opening five league games in which they have just one win,two draws and two defeats.

“The result was so good for the team. We played on a difficult pitch but we tried to get a very good result for us and that was very fantastic for the team,”Mbombo said.

“You know, people are always like that, they can talk but we are working on the pitch and just listening to the coach’s instructions and we can’t go above that.

“People can say bad and good things but we have to concentrate on what the coach wants from us on the pitch and also what the club wants from us.”

Meanwhile, a home draw will be enough for Nkana to advance to the pre-group stage and will be at home in the first leg scheduled for December 22-23 and away during the dates of January 5-6, 2021.

Equatorial Guinea champions Akonangui or Angolan giants Petro Athletico are the prospective pre-group stage opponents.

“I think we are there but not yet finished the job. We will have a big advantage playing on our pitch because they were faster than us on theirs because they knew their pitch more than us,” Mbombo said.

“But at home, we will fight and have a good result to qualify to the next stage.”