Zesco United are hoping not to be left out of Wednesday’s six-way race for top position of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit bottom of the log Kitwe United.

Eight-time champions Zesco are currently 10th on the table tied on 8 points with Zanaco (9th), Red Arrows (8th), Buildcon (6th), Lusaka Dynamos (4th) and Green Buffaloes (3rd), who are all in md-week action on December 2.

That bunch is two points behind leaders Green Eagles who are in the midst of back-to-back CAF Confederation Cup action over this week.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numba and his team takes the short drive from Ndola to Kitwe battling to end a two-match winless run.

Zesco heads to Garden Park following a last-gasp 1-1 home draw against unbeaten Buffaloes last Sunday that came days after a stinging 3-1 away loss at Zanaco on November 25.

“Our aim is to go into this game to collect maximum points. We dropped two points at home against Green Buffaloes and I think this is the game we can make amends by collecting the 3 points so that we go on top,” Numba sad.

“We will try and make adjustments to the team so that we have enough energy because this is a must-win for us because these are teams we are expected to pick maximum points against.

“We expect a tough game these are teams that play better when they play big teams; they are naturally motivated and that is why we have emphasized that there is no easy games for us.”

But United, who are winless but collected their first point at home last week with a 0-0 draw against Nkwazi, believe they can shock Zesco.

Assistant coach Chisala Mwandama said the 1-0 away losses to regular top eight sides Red Arrows and Eagles is testament they are no pushovers despite their status on the log.

“The good thing is we will be at home and all the big teams that we played like Red Arrows, it was a close game, we also we played Green Eagles, it was a close game, so we think we can play against Zesco and cause them problems like we did against the other teams,” Mwandama said.

Meanwhile, the other four league lead contenders are in action in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Buffaloes host Lusaka Dynamos at Edwin Emboela Stadium; Arrows await Nkwazi at Nkoloma Stadium while Zanaco play visitors Young Green Eagles are at Sunset Stadium.

Buildcon, on the other hand, visit Kabwe Warriors at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.



FAZ SUPER DIVISON

WEEK 7

02/12/2020

Red Arrows-Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors-Buildcon

Zanaco-Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United-Zesco United

Green Buffaloes-Lusaka Dynamos

WEEK 8

05/12/2020

Nkwazi-Indeni

Young Green Eagles-Green Buffaloes

13h00:Zesco United-Prison Leopards

15h00:Buildcon-Zanaco

06/12/2020

Lusaka Dynamos-Kitwe United