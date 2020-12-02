9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

CEEC applauds Kasama farmers for embracing its cassava value chain project

By Chief Editor
The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) Board has applauded farmers in Kasama district of Northern Province for embracing its cassava value chain project.

Speaking during a monitoring tour of various projects in Kasama, CEEC Board Chairperson,Clement Mulenga said the board is impressed with the progress made by farmers engaged in the cultivation of cassava.

Col. Mulenga who led a team of commissioners added that the board undertook the tour to appreciate what is prevailing on the ground as regards to CEEC funded projects.

He pointed out that cassava has significant potential to diversify the country’s agriculture production, thereby contributing to the economic development and improve farmers’ wellbeing.

Col. Mulenga also inspected the Kasama Industrial yard where he directed CEEC management to ensure the infrastructure is operationalised.

And CEEC Project Manager, MAXWELL MUMBA assured farmers who have welcomed the project of the commission’s support.

Mr. MUMBA said the cassava value chain project is part of the cassava commercialisation component of a skills development and entrepreneurship programme to support women and youths.

He said the project now provides market and livelihood for small scale farmers.

  1. Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) how do you allow minister’s to borrow money meant for the vulnerable sector? This is corruption. Mwanakatwe and the thief of a minister at the Ministry of Health Zambia benefited from this! Why?

