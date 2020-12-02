Lands Minister Jean Kapata has said that her ministry has received an overwhelming response from women applying for land across the country. This follows a directive by President Edgar Lungu to the Ministry of Lands that 40 percent of land advertised must be given to women.

Ms. Kapata said that her Ministry has written to all local authorities across the country to attend to women who have expressed interest to acquire land, adding that so far, over 50 women have applied for land in Lusaka alone, stating that their applications will be considered.

Ms Kapata who is also Mandevu member of Parliament said this when she empowered various women from 20 churches in her Constituency with chickens.

And speaking on behalf of the Churches, Christ Vision Ministries Reverend FRANK KUMWENDA thanked government, stating that the empowerment will help reduce poverty among the women in churches.