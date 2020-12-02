Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty levels in the country. Ms. Mulenga said that the country’s poverty levels remain high at 40 percent.

Speaking yesterday in Lusaka when she received 2.5 metric tonnes of seed by Zamseed, valued at about 76,000 Kwacha to benefit over 1, 200 beneficiaries, Ms Mulenga said that there is a need for collaborative efforts to be taken by various stakeholders in reducing poverty.

Ms Mulenga thanked Zamseed for the donation to the ministry and urged other companies to emulate the company.

And Zamseed Marketing Manager Zacks Musonda said the company appreciates the partnership with the ministry of community development and will continue to foster progressive relations.

Mr. Musonda said the donation is aimed at empowering the vulnerable community to venture into agriculture.