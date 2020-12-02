Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty levels in the country. Ms. Mulenga said that the country’s poverty levels remain high at 40 percent.
Speaking yesterday in Lusaka when she received 2.5 metric tonnes of seed by Zamseed, valued at about 76,000 Kwacha to benefit over 1, 200 beneficiaries, Ms Mulenga said that there is a need for collaborative efforts to be taken by various stakeholders in reducing poverty.
Ms Mulenga thanked Zamseed for the donation to the ministry and urged other companies to emulate the company.
And Zamseed Marketing Manager Zacks Musonda said the company appreciates the partnership with the ministry of community development and will continue to foster progressive relations.
Mr. Musonda said the donation is aimed at empowering the vulnerable community to venture into agriculture.
Ba Minister Kampamba, where did you get your data of 40% poverty levels mu Zambia? Please check again …
The poverty levels in Zambia are closer to 100%
Poverty levels during MMD stood at 80% and dropped to about 68% when RB was leaving office. Today GDP stands at $27bn and poverty levels at 40%. We need to control debt now and manage inflation as the exchange rate takes a beating and affects imports. Traders are fully exploiting this aspect and driving inflation upwards.
On which planet is Mulenga living?
Awe ba minister mwabepa abengi mu ZAMBIA tuli nchushi. Just because you and your family are doing well by veture of being in government does not mean the same to everyone. Your survey is very poor because 75% mama live in abject poverty.