Zambia has been named by a tourism travelogue as one the best six safeties tourism destination in the world.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Kennedy Malama said this was due to consistency in the coordination of the multi sector approach towards COVID-19 response, which the country has put in place.

‘’We are nevertheless still at risk of getting the risk of cases considering the global setup of free movements exacerbated by the cold weather that come with the rain season,” he noted

He noted that as the festive period commences, families are expected to increase movement which will bring a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

He also observed that the Ministry has noted with concern some of the learning institutions that are not adhering to the COVID-19 public health measures.

“As a Ministry we have noted that most of the boarding schools are not observing and adhering to masking up, washing hands and social distancing COVID-19 rules,” Dr Malama noted.

Dr Malama appealed to parents to continue encouraging the leaners to continue with masking up and washing hands and maintaining social distance in school.

He said the Ministry of Health will continue to working with the Ministry of Education with surveillance of testing in indoor to protect the lives of leaners in school.

Dr Malama further announced that since schools opened, 138 COVID-19 cases among leaners have been recorded from 20 districts.

“Let me assure the parents that our pupils are safe in schools and the Ministry will continue to work with ministry of Education so that together we can protect the lives of the learners,” he said.

Meanwhile Zambia has recorded 165 COVID-19 cases with 331 recoveries while in the last 24 hours 35 new cases have been recorded out of 5,412 test conducted in the last 24 hours.

He said the cases were detected from Chongwe with 2 cases, Lusaka 16, Mufurilia 2, Ndola 2 and Livingstone with 12 cases bring the culmulative number of cases to 17, 700.