Zanaco on Wednesday roared to the summit of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division table following a 6-1 home win over promoted Young Green Eagles at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Roger Kola scored a hat-trick to see Zanaco go top on goal difference ahead of Zesco United who had to settle for second spot at the end of Wednesdays round six games.

Kola’s goals all came in the first half when he struck in the 7th, 34th and 42nd minutes.

Baba Basile ensured Zanaco went into the break 4-0 with his sides’ third goal in the 31st minute.

Moses Phiri scored one in the 76 but Greenwell Wikita found the target with Young Eagles sole goal in the 81st minute.

But Albert Kangwanda completed Zanaco’s emphatic win a minute later.

The Bankers victory came four days after Zanaco were humbled 3-0 at home by Lusaka Dynamos.

But Dynamos failed to replicate that result against unbeaten Green Buffaloes following a 0-0 away draw at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco are tied on 12 points with Zesco who also won on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Zesco were made to work hard for the victory at bottom of the table and winless Kitwe United after a 1-0 away win at Garden Park in Kitwe.

Striker Enock Sakala Junior scored in as many games after his equalizer and debut goal for Zesco in a 1-1 home draw against Buffaloes on November 29.

Sakala struck a superb shot on the turn after eluding Kitwe United defender and Captain Moses Lolozi in the 76th minute to break the home side’s hearts who had marched Zesco pound-for-pound.

That result also ends Zesco two-match winless run in which they drew at home with Buffaloes ad lost 3-1 away at Zanaco.

Green Eagles who are on CAF Confederation Cup duty now drop to third on 10 points while Buffaloes and Dynamos complete the top five on 9 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISON

WEEK 7

02/12/2020

Red Arrows 1-Nkwazi 2

Kabwe Warriors 3-Buildcon 3

Zanaco 6-Young Green Eagles 1

Kitwe United 0-Zesco United 1

Green Buffaloes 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

WEEK 8

05/12/2020

Nkwazi-Indeni

Young Green Eagles-Green Buffaloes

13h00: Zesco United-Prison Leopards

15h00: Buildcon-Zanaco

06/12/2020

Lusaka Dynamos-Kitwe United