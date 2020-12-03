Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has arrived in Luapula Province where he is scheduled to undertake a two-day voter registration sensitization exercise.

The Secretary-General touched down at Mansa Airport, aboard a Mahogany Commercial Flight, at 09:28hrs local time and was received by the PF leadership from the Province, District, Bahati and Mansa Central Constituencies led by Provincial Vice Chairperson Mr Lwando.

Others were Provincial Coordinator for Mobilisation Mr. Hector Chisenga and his Executive, Bahati member of Parliament Hon Charles Chalwe, Council Chairpersons for Samfya and Chifunabuli, Mr. Musunga and Mr. Kapwepwe respectively, PF Director for Administration Mr Alick Tembo and Deputy Media Director Mr Antonio Mwanza.

Hon Mwila’s working visit to Luapula will see him register as a voter at Mulunda Polling Station in Chipili District later today, before proceeding to address Two public meetings; at Mukoshi Primary School and at Mung’anga.

Meanwhile, on Friday, he will make a donation of Desks at Two learning institutions in his home Village; at Mukunto Community School and another donation at Mwenda Secondary School before addressing a party meeting.

The PF Boss will salute the ruling party leadership in Luapula Province on their unmatched effort in getting all those that qualify to register as voters and will request for additional effort for the remaining 10 days of mobile registration.

And he will reecho the Central Committee’s resolve and that of all the Provincial leadership across the nation to endorse His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the ruling party’s sole Presidential candidate ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Hon Mwila will also remind the PF leadership of SEESA FORMULA ahead of the 2021 general elections and he will insist that they teach every voter across the region on how to deliver their vote for President Lungu and his Patriotic Front.