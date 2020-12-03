9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

National Democratic Congress clarifies Kambwili’s statement

By Chief Editor
41 views
2
Columns National Democratic Congress clarifies Kambwili's statement
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Saboi Imboela Spokesperson- NDC

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is shocked with continued statements from the PF over a statement made by our NDC president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

Last week, Dr. Kambwili shared how disappointed he was with Zambians keeping quiet in the midst of human rights abuse and harassment of citizens. Dr. Kambwili shared how he expected people to stand up for their country and not let politicians be the only ones to speak and stand up in defence of Zambia’s democratization process.

To our shock, the PF have twisted the statement to mean that our president regrets the way he has been providing checks and balances to the PF. There is nothing wrong with the way our president provides checks and balances, and to twist that statement to make it sound like his kind of politics are not good is a serious case of desperation on the part of the PF.
Our president is one of the strongest voices for Zambians in the country and he will continue to provide the required checks and balances.

Politicians have their role to play, just as much as citizens have their role to play in our country’s good governance. The call by our president to remind people to play their role of good citizenship does not in any way mean that he regrets or is giving up on opposition politics which require him to be a voice of the voiceless.

One of the tenets of good governance is that of participation. Participation requires that all citizens get involved in issues that affect them. Voting alone is not enough because citizens have to continuously ensure that their elected representatives govern in an acceptable and prudent manner.

It is also said that Democracy is not a Spectator’s sport. This simply means that, citizens are not spectators but active players in their democracy or democratisation process of their country, as the case is in Zambia now.

The above message of citizen participation is what our president was emphasising on and the PF desperation to make that statement be about them and their president is a serious act of desperation. Why would our president regret having brought out some of the serious cases of corruption that this country has ever seen?

We urge the PF to concentrate on real issues affecting the country than to keep twisting statements from various political players.

‘I can never give up on Zambians. We have a big task ahead of us. We may sometimes feel weary as leaders, but the task we have at hand is not anything that I or we as NDC can give up along the way. We need to liberate this country and it takes concerted efforts to do so. For my part as president of NDC, I can never give up on the mission to liberate Zambia,’ president Kambwili said.

Previous articleHH Demands for the Extension of Voter registration, says PF already Rigging Elections
Next articlePresident Edgar Lungu receives received Letters of Credence from New Ambassadors

2 COMMENTS

  2. Truly I also wonder why I continue speaking for Zambian, I started this when coffins written “Kabimba” were frequently seen on streets of Lusaka. We said, stop the nonsense, Wynter Kabimba getta fvck out!
    Now you have drunkards at Bank of Zambia. Look at these insults, Kampyongo has been appointed Minister of Finance. Is this to annoy Zambians, surbotage or mockery!?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Edgar Lungu receives received Letters of Credence from New Ambassadors

President Edgar Lungu yesterday received Letters of Credence from Charity Angeline Charamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; ...
Read more
Columns

National Democratic Congress clarifies Kambwili’s statement

Chief Editor - 2
By Saboi Imboela Spokesperson- NDC The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is shocked with continued statements from the PF over a statement made by our NDC...
Read more
Headlines

HH Demands for the Extension of Voter registration, says PF already Rigging Elections

Chief Editor - 6
United Party For National development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for the immediate extension of the on-going voter registration exercise until all...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Crush Young Eagles to Take Lead, Zesco Go Second

sports - 2
Zanaco on Wednesday roared to the summit of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division table following a 6-1 home win over promoted Young Green Eagles...
Read more
Headlines

Over 500 illegal miners Loot undisclosed quantities of Gold at Kasenseli gold mine

Chief Editor - 12
Over 500 illegal miners have broken into the perimeter wire fence and forced their way into the mining area at Kasenseli gold mine...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The United Nations Votes To Decriminalize Cannabis And Cannabis Resin

Columns Chief Editor - 3
By Peter Sinkamba Today, Wednesday the 2nd of December, 2020, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) accepted a World Health Organization (WHO)...
Read more

President Lungu hails Zambia’s high ranking on COVID-19 Management

Columns Chief Editor - 24
By President Edgar Lungu On Monday 23rd March, 2020, I called for an urgent Cabinet Meeting to discuss various cross-cutting policy matters aimed at...
Read more

Third term bid will end up in the Constitutional Court

Columns Chief Editor - 39
By Fred M'membe It is becoming clear that the issue of Mr Edgar Lungu's third term eligibility will have to be decided by the...
Read more

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu worried about Voter apathy

Columns Chief Editor - 19
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people of Northern Province has bemoaned the voter apathy that characterized the past three presidential elections in Zambia....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.