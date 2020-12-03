By Saboi Imboela Spokesperson- NDC

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is shocked with continued statements from the PF over a statement made by our NDC president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

Last week, Dr. Kambwili shared how disappointed he was with Zambians keeping quiet in the midst of human rights abuse and harassment of citizens. Dr. Kambwili shared how he expected people to stand up for their country and not let politicians be the only ones to speak and stand up in defence of Zambia’s democratization process.

To our shock, the PF have twisted the statement to mean that our president regrets the way he has been providing checks and balances to the PF. There is nothing wrong with the way our president provides checks and balances, and to twist that statement to make it sound like his kind of politics are not good is a serious case of desperation on the part of the PF.

Our president is one of the strongest voices for Zambians in the country and he will continue to provide the required checks and balances.

Politicians have their role to play, just as much as citizens have their role to play in our country’s good governance. The call by our president to remind people to play their role of good citizenship does not in any way mean that he regrets or is giving up on opposition politics which require him to be a voice of the voiceless.

One of the tenets of good governance is that of participation. Participation requires that all citizens get involved in issues that affect them. Voting alone is not enough because citizens have to continuously ensure that their elected representatives govern in an acceptable and prudent manner.

It is also said that Democracy is not a Spectator’s sport. This simply means that, citizens are not spectators but active players in their democracy or democratisation process of their country, as the case is in Zambia now.

The above message of citizen participation is what our president was emphasising on and the PF desperation to make that statement be about them and their president is a serious act of desperation. Why would our president regret having brought out some of the serious cases of corruption that this country has ever seen?

We urge the PF to concentrate on real issues affecting the country than to keep twisting statements from various political players.

‘I can never give up on Zambians. We have a big task ahead of us. We may sometimes feel weary as leaders, but the task we have at hand is not anything that I or we as NDC can give up along the way. We need to liberate this country and it takes concerted efforts to do so. For my part as president of NDC, I can never give up on the mission to liberate Zambia,’ president Kambwili said.