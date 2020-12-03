9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Nigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Nigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd.

Lagos-based Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia, the people familiar with the matter have said asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Deliberations are in preliminary stages and no final decision has been made, they said.

If successful, Atlas Mara will be left with its largest investment, a 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, which gives it a footprint in Africa’s largest economy.

A deal would also mark the second transaction between Atlas Mara and Access Bank after the Nigerian lender agreed to buy its Mozambique unit at the end of September.

Representatives for Atlas Mara and Access Bank declined to comment.

Zambia was listed among the company’s discontinued operations in its first-half earnings report.

Atlas Mara, which has lost 96% of its value since listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, is exiting markets or seeking partners in countries where it doesn’t see opportunities to bulk up or make money.

Previous articleCovid eats into Zambeef’s profits

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Nigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara

Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd. Lagos-based Access Bank...
Read more
Economy

Covid eats into Zambeef’s profits

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambeef Group posted a loss of K102 million during the financial year ended 30th September 2020 against a profit of K18.5 million in...
Read more
Economy

Angola wants to link TAZARA to Lobito

Chief Editor - 0
Plans to build a trans-African railway between the ports of Dar es Salaam in the east of the continent and Lobito in the west...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu receives received Letters of Credence from New Ambassadors

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu yesterday received Letters of Credence from Charity Angeline Charamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; François Goldblatt, Ambassador of the...
Read more
Columns

National Democratic Congress clarifies Kambwili’s statement

Chief Editor - 2
By Saboi Imboela Spokesperson- NDC The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is shocked with continued statements from the PF over a statement made by our NDC...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Covid eats into Zambeef’s profits

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Zambeef Group posted a loss of K102 million during the financial year ended 30th September 2020 against a profit of K18.5 million in...
Read more

Angola wants to link TAZARA to Lobito

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Plans to build a trans-African railway between the ports of Dar es Salaam in the east of the continent and Lobito in the west...
Read more

CEEC applauds Kasama farmers for embracing its cassava value chain project

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) Board has applauded farmers in Kasama district of Northern Province for embracing its cassava value chain project. Speaking during...
Read more

Zamtel named Most Improved and Innovative Enterprise

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Zamtel has been named “The Most Improved Enterprise” and the “Most Innovative Enterprise” by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The awards were presented to Zamtel...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.