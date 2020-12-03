Striker Roger Kola says Zanaco are happy to return to winning ways that saw them leap to the summit of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division table.

Zanaco crushed promoted Young Green Eagles 6-1 at home at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The result saw the seven-time champions redeem themselves after losing 3-0 away to fifth place Lusaka Dynamos in their previous match on November 28 at the same venue.

“We are happy; at least we managed to win the game. It wasn’t easy, you know in this league they are no easy teams. We started with full-force and our plan was to score very early and then we managed to score against them and made things very easy,” Kola said.

Kola was also Zanaco’s hero against Young Eagles, scoring a hat-trick that came in the first half to help his team go 4-0 into the break.

His goals also saw him take command of the 2020/2021 top scorers chart on five goals, one more than club mate Moses Phiri who also netted one Wednesday’s emphatic victory.

“It is always nice when a striker scores three goals. I am happy but the important thing is to get the three points,” Kola said.

Zanaco leapt from ninth spot to number one on 11 points after seven rounds played, tied on points with Zesco United who are second only on goal difference.