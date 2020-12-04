Future Preneurs Zambia has donated assorted COVID-19 prevention items to 10 Community Schools in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt.

Speaking during the event, Future Preneurs Zambia Head of Programme, Shadrick Mofia said the donation was necessitated after observing the challenges faced by community schools and decided to lend a hand.

He noted that phase one of the project targeted 12 secondary schools but later extended a hand to 10 community schools.

Mr Mofia stated that community schools are the most vulnerable because they do not receive any grants from the government.

He said most of the pupils at community schools go through hardship and even fail to pay school fees.

Mr. Mofia stated that during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic most pupils fail to buy face masks.

Mr. Mofia said the community schools benefiting are Kansuswa, Kawama West, Gasto, Chandamali and Emmus community schools.

He said other schools are Chibolya, Enfy’s, Kapolo, Luansobe, and kasombo community schools.

And District Education Board (DEDS) Education Standard Officer Samuel Bwalya said community schools in the district have witnessed a rare gesture.

Mr. Bwalya thanked FZP for the effort to donate to the education sector.