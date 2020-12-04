9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

10 Community Schools Receive COVID-19 Materials

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News 10 Community Schools Receive COVID-19 Materials
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Future Preneurs Zambia has donated assorted COVID-19 prevention items to 10 Community Schools in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt.

Speaking during the event, Future Preneurs Zambia Head of Programme, Shadrick Mofia said the donation was necessitated after observing the challenges faced by community schools and decided to lend a hand.

He noted that phase one of the project targeted 12 secondary schools but later extended a hand to 10 community schools.

Mr Mofia stated that community schools are the most vulnerable because they do not receive any grants from the government.

He said most of the pupils at community schools go through hardship and even fail to pay school fees.

Mr. Mofia stated that during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic most pupils fail to buy face masks.

Mr. Mofia said the community schools benefiting are Kansuswa, Kawama West, Gasto, Chandamali and Emmus community schools.

He said other schools are Chibolya, Enfy’s, Kapolo, Luansobe, and kasombo community schools.

And District Education Board (DEDS) Education Standard Officer Samuel Bwalya said community schools in the district have witnessed a rare gesture.

Mr. Bwalya thanked FZP for the effort to donate to the education sector.

Previous articleLwandamina Back in Tanzania As Azam Coach

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

10 Community Schools Receive COVID-19 Materials

Future Preneurs Zambia has donated assorted COVID-19 prevention items to 10 Community Schools in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt....
Read more
Feature Sports

Lwandamina Back in Tanzania As Azam Coach

sports - 0
George Lwandamina has been hired as coach of Tanzanian club Azam FC. The Dar es Salaam club confirmed Lwandamina‘s appointment on Thursday and...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Looking to Finish Bantu Job And Advance to CAF CL 2nd Round

sports - 2
Nkana look set to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League as they host Bantu FC of Lesotho on Saturday at...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP: Chambishi Go Top of FAZ National 1st Division

sports - 2
Chambishi shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after beating Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 on Friday morning in a round seven...
Read more
Columns

More African countries are relying on an Israeli surveillance tool to snoop on private citizens

editor - 7
As African governments crack down on protestors and opposition leaders in countries such as Nigeria and Uganda, it is emerging that state security agencies...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is need to evaluate what has been done for the disabled people-ZANEC

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has joined the rest on the world in commemorating International Day of Persons with Disabilities yesterday ,December,3rd 2020. This...
Read more

Ndola City Council allocates K350,000 to patch potholes on roads

General News Chief Editor - 7
Ndola City Council (NCC) has allocated K350,000 to patch potholes on roads that are in Northrise and Kasenshi townships and part of...
Read more

766 farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme to be refunded

General News Chief Editor - 6
The government says it is aware that 766 farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme(FISP) in Chikankata District are unable to access fertilisers due...
Read more

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa surprises selfless marketeer

General News editor - 23
Lusaka residents alerted Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa of an old woman that sweeps on Lumumba road early morning on a voluntary basis. The Mayor then...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.