Authorities urge people to register as voters

Traditional and government authorities in Katete have urged the people in the area to go and register as voters in order to participate in the governance of the nation.

Katete District Commissioner Joseph Makukula says a voter’s card was a voice by which one could use to choose leaders who should govern the country.

“Governance starts by getting your voters’ cards. Governance is about the foundation, if you lay a solid foundation and things start flowing and happening, it is because of what was done earlier and it is the voter’s card,” he said.

He said it would be imprudent if one is found regretting and wishing they registered because the time is now that a chance has been given.

Headman Chimukule said traditional leaders have the role to sensitize communities on the importance of registering as voters.

“As we sensitize them, we are encouraging them to get their voters’ cards, because that’s is their right and explaining the importance of that card, because a voters’ card is the weapon by which we can set a better future for ourselves,” he said

The voter registration began on November 9, 2020 and is expected to conclude by December 12, 2020.

