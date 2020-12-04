Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting to 6.31 billion kwacha.

Speaking when he presented the motion, Dr. Ng’andu said out of the proposed amount, 4.2 billion kwacha will be dedicated to centralized allocations under the ministry of finance.

He further said of the 4.2 billion kwacha, 3.7 billion is required as supplementary to cater for outstanding payments that were brought forward from last year and the cost of additional recruitment for medical personnel in 2020.

Dr. Ng’andu explained that 5 hundred million kwacha has been set aside to dismantle arrears across various ministries, provinces and spending agencies.

He said other notable allocations include 790.4 million kwacha to cater for arrears on fuel and electricity.

Dr. Ng’andu further said under the Ministry of Health, it is proposed that a supplementary of 547.7 million kwacha be set aside for the procurement of drugs and system strengthening project.