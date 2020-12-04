9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020

By Chief Editor
41 views
2
Economy Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting to 6.31 billion kwacha.

Speaking when he presented the motion, Dr. Ng’andu said out of the proposed amount, 4.2 billion kwacha will be dedicated to centralized allocations under the ministry of finance.

He further said of the 4.2 billion kwacha, 3.7 billion is required as supplementary to cater for outstanding payments that were brought forward from last year and the cost of additional recruitment for medical personnel in 2020.

Dr. Ng’andu explained that 5 hundred million kwacha has been set aside to dismantle arrears across various ministries, provinces and spending agencies.

He said other notable allocations include 790.4 million kwacha to cater for arrears on fuel and electricity.

Dr. Ng’andu further said under the Ministry of Health, it is proposed that a supplementary of 547.7 million kwacha be set aside for the procurement of drugs and system strengthening project.

Previous articleGermans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts
Next articlePictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall

2 COMMENTS

  1. The evil upnd disaporans and upnd zambian supporters were all wishing for the death of our finance minister following reports he had fainted. Shame on them. Infact your HH will die before our minister. mark my words

    I have received a lot of requests for me to avail my assets and networth. This follows rumours that I am one of the richest men in zambia. I want to end these rumours once and for all. I would like to formally inform the entire nation what my current networth is. Without further ado my current net worth is:

    MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Economy

Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020

Chief Editor - 2
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting...
Read more
Economy

Germans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts

Chief Editor - 1
GOVERNMENT values the existing partnership with Germany in supporting the promotion of conservation development in the Southern Africa Development Development Community (SADC) seeking to...
Read more
Headlines

Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters

Chief Editor - 3
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to...
Read more
Rural News

Authorities urge people to register as voters

Chief Editor - 1
Traditional and government authorities in Katete have urged the people in the area to go and register as voters in order to participate in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Germans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts

Economy Chief Editor - 1
GOVERNMENT values the existing partnership with Germany in supporting the promotion of conservation development in the Southern Africa Development Development Community (SADC) seeking to...
Read more

Technology Inventors hold a fair

Economy Chief Editor - 4
National Technology Business Centre (NTBC) Director Chitundu Kasase has urged women and youths to participate in the National innovational fair. The fair is aimed at...
Read more

Nigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd. Lagos-based Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s...
Read more

Covid eats into Zambeef’s profits

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Zambeef Group posted a loss of K102 million during the financial year ended 30th September 2020 against a profit of K18.5 million in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.