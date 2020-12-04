9.5 C
Germans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts

GOVERNMENT values the existing partnership with Germany in supporting the promotion of conservation development in the Southern Africa Development Development Community (SADC) seeking to achieve connected conservation through collaborative approach.

Speaking during the Equipment Handover Ceremony for North Luangwa Component of the Malawi-Zambia Transfrontier Conservation Area Project (TFCA), Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Dr. Auxilia Ponga said this could be helpful in the quest to leverage natural capital as a catalyst for economic development of the region.

She said the German Government’s Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the Germany Development Bank (KfW) signed a financial agreement with the Government of Malawi and Zambia for the for the provision of a grant of Euro 18 million to support the conservation and development of the Malawi-Zambia TFCA, specifically for the Nyika and the North Luangwa Component.

Dr. Ponga said as part of the broad support by the German Government to the Malawi-Zambia TFCA under the financial collaboration, North Luangwa Component of the Malawi-Zambia TFCA received 21 percent translating to Euro 3.9 million.

And German Ambassador to Zambia Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchell said one of the elements needed for Zambia’s tourism sector to emerge stronger after the Covid 19 pandemic and provide even more benefits for Zambian is to build on the success of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) to strengthen regional integration.

She said the project for which the equipment was being handed over had a total volume of 4.7 million Euros, focusing on infrastructure development in and around the North Luangwa National Park to support effective ecosystem management and tourism development.

Dr. Wagner said the equipment handed over would help with infrastructure development at the parks headquarters and outpost buildings including housing.

Meanwhile Frankfurt Zoological Society, Africa Regional Director Karen Laurenson said North Luangwa is one of Zambia’s jewels of global importance and needs to be supported for it to a pristine ecosystem.

She said the park remains the only one that is still home to the ‘Big Five’ wild animals that tourists would love to see as they visit the region.

Previous articleLusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters

