9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to cater for thousands of the working class in the capital city.

Mr. Lusambo said that most workers have raised concerns that they find it hard to queue up to register as voters after spending long hours at work.

Mr. Lusambo said that the ECZ should also take note of people’s calls for an extension of the voter registration exercise which ends on December 12, 2020.

Mr. Lusambo hailed the (ECZ) for capturing 4.3 million voters since the exercise commenced last month. Mr. Lusambo said that the ECZ staff deserve commendation for the improved pace of voter registration.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament has since called on all eligible citizens to register as voters to enable them exercise their civic right in the 2021 General election.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano
ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano

Meanwhile, ECZ has registered over 4.3 million voters since the voter registration exercise started on November 9. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said that the Commission has continued making progress in registering voters countrywide.

Mr. Nshindano said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

Mr. Nshindano warned people against obtaining multiple voters’ cards stating that such illegality will be dealt with accordingly and revealed that two people have since been arrested for obtaining multiple voters’ cards.

The ECZ Chief also stated that the commission has beefed up security at various voter registration centres to prevent theft of kits.

Mr. Nshindano also announced that the Commission will on December 9 to 12, 2020 be registering eligible voters in correctional facilities countrywide.

Mr. Nshindano further disclosed that the commission has not yet decided on the issue of extending the voter registration exercise.

Previous articleAuthorities urge people to register as voters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in...
Read more
Rural News

Authorities urge people to register as voters

Chief Editor - 0
Traditional and government authorities in Katete have urged the people in the area to go and register as voters in order to participate in...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF appeal for extension of voter registration

Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front (PF) in Ndola has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the mobile voter registration exercise which commenced on...
Read more
Economy

Technology Inventors hold a fair

Chief Editor - 4
National Technology Business Centre (NTBC) Director Chitundu Kasase has urged women and youths to participate in the National innovational fair. The fair is aimed at...
Read more
Columns

PF’s Popularity Claim in Ndola by Clear point Consulting Ltd is a misconception

Chief Editor - 12
By Sam Nyirenda NDC Provincial Secretary PF's purported claim of Popularity in Ndola by Clear point Consulting Ltd is a misconception. Just like the unpopular inertia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZESCO Electricity Meters are Accurate, Concludes Investigation Led by ERB

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Investigations into the complaints of alleged unusual depletion of electricity units on ZESCO Limited’s prepaid meters have been completed, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB)...
Read more

The Fuel situation is stable-ERB

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has assured the nation that the fuel situation in the country has stabilized following the crisis experienced in October,...
Read more

HH Demands for the Extension of Voter registration, says PF already Rigging Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
United Party For National development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for the immediate extension of the on-going voter registration exercise until all...
Read more

Over 500 illegal miners Loot undisclosed quantities of Gold at Kasenseli gold mine

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Over 500 illegal miners have broken into the perimeter wire fence and forced their way into the mining area at Kasenseli gold mine...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.