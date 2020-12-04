Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to cater for thousands of the working class in the capital city.

Mr. Lusambo said that most workers have raised concerns that they find it hard to queue up to register as voters after spending long hours at work.

Mr. Lusambo said that the ECZ should also take note of people’s calls for an extension of the voter registration exercise which ends on December 12, 2020.

Mr. Lusambo hailed the (ECZ) for capturing 4.3 million voters since the exercise commenced last month. Mr. Lusambo said that the ECZ staff deserve commendation for the improved pace of voter registration.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament has since called on all eligible citizens to register as voters to enable them exercise their civic right in the 2021 General election.



Meanwhile, ECZ has registered over 4.3 million voters since the voter registration exercise started on November 9. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said that the Commission has continued making progress in registering voters countrywide.

Mr. Nshindano said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

Mr. Nshindano warned people against obtaining multiple voters’ cards stating that such illegality will be dealt with accordingly and revealed that two people have since been arrested for obtaining multiple voters’ cards.

The ECZ Chief also stated that the commission has beefed up security at various voter registration centres to prevent theft of kits.

Mr. Nshindano also announced that the Commission will on December 9 to 12, 2020 be registering eligible voters in correctional facilities countrywide.

Mr. Nshindano further disclosed that the commission has not yet decided on the issue of extending the voter registration exercise.