George Lwandamina has been hired as coach of Tanzanian club Azam FC.

The Dar es Salaam club confirmed Lwandamina‘s appointment on Thursday and he replaces Aristica Cioaba of Romania who was at the helm since November 2019.

“We are pleased to introduce the Zambian, George Lwandamina, as our new head coach on a one-year contract,” Azam said in a statement.

Lwandamina joins Azam barely a fortnight after taking up the technical director job at

promoted FAZ Super Division club Prison Leopards where he signed an open-ended twelve month deal.

He joined Prison after parting ways with Zesco in September after two years on the job.

The ex-Zesco United coach returns to Tanzania where he coached Young Africans from 2017 to 2018.

Azam are currently second on the table on 26 points, five behind Young African and three ahead of defending champions Simba who are in third position.