9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Lwandamina Back in Tanzania As Azam Coach

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Lwandamina Back in Tanzania As Azam Coach
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

George Lwandamina has been hired as coach of Tanzanian club Azam FC.

The Dar es Salaam club confirmed Lwandamina‘s appointment on Thursday and he replaces Aristica Cioaba of Romania who was at the helm since November 2019.

“We are pleased to introduce the Zambian, George Lwandamina, as our new head coach on a one-year contract,” Azam said in a statement.

Lwandamina joins Azam barely a fortnight after taking up the technical director job at
promoted FAZ Super Division club Prison Leopards where he signed an open-ended twelve month deal.

He joined Prison after parting ways with Zesco in September after two years on the job.

The ex-Zesco United coach returns to Tanzania where he coached Young Africans from 2017 to 2018.

Azam are currently second on the table on 26 points, five behind Young African and three ahead of defending champions Simba who are in third position.

Previous articleNkana Looking to Finish Bantu Job And Advance to CAF CL 2nd Round

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Lwandamina Back in Tanzania As Azam Coach

George Lwandamina has been hired as coach of Tanzanian club Azam FC. The Dar es Salaam club confirmed ...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Looking to Finish Bantu Job And Advance to CAF CL 2nd Round

sports - 1
Nkana look set to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League as they host Bantu FC of Lesotho on Saturday at...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP: Chambishi Go Top of FAZ National 1st Division

sports - 0
Chambishi shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after beating Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 on Friday morning in a round seven...
Read more
Columns

More African countries are relying on an Israeli surveillance tool to snoop on private citizens

editor - 3
As African governments crack down on protestors and opposition leaders in countries such as Nigeria and Uganda, it is emerging that state security agencies...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on “Fake”

staff - 3
Superstar Roberto, released his collaboration with Tanzanian artist , Rosa Ree. The song is titled" FAKE". FAKE is taken off Roberto's upcoming EP. Watch the video on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Looking to Finish Bantu Job And Advance to CAF CL 2nd Round

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana look set to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League as they host Bantu FC of Lesotho on Saturday at...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Chambishi Go Top of FAZ National 1st Division

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chambishi shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after beating Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 on Friday morning in a round seven...
Read more

FAZ DIV 1 WRAP: Storm Halts Kashikishi-Chambishi Game

Feature Sports sports - 3
Heavy rains in Nchelenge have forced match officials to stop the FAZ National Division 1 match involving Chambishi and Kashikishi Warriors in the 55th...
Read more

Roger Kola Toasts Zanaco’s Big Win Over Young Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 2
Striker Roger Kola says Zanaco are happy to return to winning ways that saw them leap to the summit of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.