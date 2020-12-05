9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Economy
Domestic tourism essential for the growth of the tourism economy-Chitotela

Government says domestic tourism is an essential contributor to the growth of the tourism economy in the country.

In a Speech read on his behalf by Zambia Tourism Agency ZTA Chief Executive Officer, Felix Chaila at the Try Zambia Lifestyle Travel Agency interactive cocktail in Lusaka, Tourism and Arts Minister Hon. Ronald Chitotela said local tourism provides a foundation for sustainable development, more especially in times of global uncertainties such as Covid 19.

Hon.Chitotela hailed Try Zambia Lifestyle Travel Agency for promoting local tourism by using camping services, overlander trucks making tourism services even more affordable to the locals.

“As Ministry of Tourism and Arts through the Zambia Tourism Agency, we shall endeavor to support you in our quest to promote domestic tourism. The Ministry is making every effort to support new entrants into the tourism sector by providing enabling environment for them to operate, ” Hon. Chitotela said.

“I would like to emphasize the commitment of the Government to ensure that tourism industry continues to thrive. Despite challenges that the sector has experienced, I am confident that the sector is slowly bouncing back,” he said.

And Try Zambia Lifestyle Travel Agency chief executive officer Nickson Chibawe said the ranking of Zambia as the fourth safest destination in the world is good for the promotion of tourism.

Mr.Chibawe hailed President Edgar Lungu and government for putting in measures to prevent the escalation of Covid 19.

