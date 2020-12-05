The government will soon start attaching the Zambia Air force (ZAF) pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once the national airline is launched in order to help the officers to enhance their skills.

Speaking during the commemoration parade to mark 10 000 accident-free flying hours from January to December 2020 in Lusaka Defense Minister Davies Chama said that this will be done through a program that ZAF has embarked on to empower its personnel.

The Minister said attaining the 10 000 accident-free flying hours is an indicator of increased operational efficiency and increased flight safety adherence by ZAF officers.

Mr. Chama has since assured ZAF and other defense wings of government support in ensuring that they have the necessary equipment to defend the country.

Speaking at the same event, ZAF commander Lieutenant General David Muma said the air force will continue to defend the country’s airspace against all domestic and foreign elements through various air operations.

“The increased flying effort is as a result of command’s objective to carry out the Air Force mandate in full; conduct of military operations, aid to civil authorities and training of aircrew, conveyance of WIPs/VIPs with particular emphasis on good management and best aviation safety practices,” Lt Gen David Muma said.

He said the 10, 000 accident-free flying hours milestone has only been achieved owing to the concerted effort made by both the aircrew, ground support crew, and all ZAF personnel in ensuring maximum aviation safety.

Meanwhile, ZAF chief operations Brigadier General Willam Lungu said the expansion and growth strategy for the air force has helped to achieve the 10 thousand accident-free flying hours.