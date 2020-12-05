President Edgar Lungu is this weekend expected to attend an African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government virtual summit on Africa Continental Free Trade Area and Silencing guns in Africa.

The 13th and 14th Extraordinary Sessions of the Assembly of the Heads of State meeting will be held on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December 2020.

According to a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka on Friday by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer Chansa Kabwela, President Lungu is expected to be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji and his counterpart at Commerce, Trade and Industry, Christopher Yaluma.

The 13th and 14th Extra-ordinary Sessions will discuss the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the mechanism developed to implement the Silencing of the Guns in Africa.

The AfCFTA and Silencing the Guns are two of the fifteen Agenda 2063 flagship projects aimed at promoting social and economic transformation of the continent.

The 13th Extra-Ordinary Session is expected to ratify the operationalization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with trading under this arrangement scheduled to start on 1st January 2021.

The Summit under the 14th Extra-Ordinary Session is also expected to consider the agenda on activities and efforts made to achieve the 2020 Theme of the Year: “Silencing the Guns”.

The Extraordinary Assembly of Heads of State will be held virtually due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that has created conditions of restricted movements and meetings across Africa and the globe in order to curb its spread.