The Government has condemned the immoral habit by some people of posting nude photos on various social media platforms.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has further observed the growing trend of using semi-nude women in advertising products and services, saying it is degrading the country’s values and principles.

Reverend Sumaili says she has been receiving several complaints from members of the public who have appealed to her office to curtail the wicked habit.

She has indicated that the government expects all citizens to conduct themselves and their businesses in line with its national values and principles, which put a premium on morality and ethics, human dignity as well as patriotism.

“Zambia has set for herself through the constitution national values and principles to guide people in the manner they should conduct themselves, whether in private or business setups and Zambia being a Christian nation, has Christian values to be respected,” she charged.

The Minister has noted that influence in society should be about positively imparting the public and not violating people’s rights all in the name of advertising and enjoying one’s rights.

She has since counseled product promoters, social media influencers and sponsors of products and services, among other groups to be mindful of the cultures they operate in.

Rev. Sumaili has urged every Zambian to adhere to the set national values and principles as they conduct their businesses and personal life especially on social media platforms or the law will be applied on them.

“I therefore wish to guide the nation to respect our national, Christian and cultural values and principles on which we anchor our identity and existence. Women and men who are in the habit of indecently exposing themselves to stop or face the wrath of the law,” the Minister warned.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affair, Godfridah Sumaili.