The Government has condemned the immoral habit by some people of posting nude photos on various social media platforms.
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has further observed the growing trend of using semi-nude women in advertising products and services, saying it is degrading the country’s values and principles.
Reverend Sumaili says she has been receiving several complaints from members of the public who have appealed to her office to curtail the wicked habit.
She has indicated that the government expects all citizens to conduct themselves and their businesses in line with its national values and principles, which put a premium on morality and ethics, human dignity as well as patriotism.
“Zambia has set for herself through the constitution national values and principles to guide people in the manner they should conduct themselves, whether in private or business setups and Zambia being a Christian nation, has Christian values to be respected,” she charged.
The Minister has noted that influence in society should be about positively imparting the public and not violating people’s rights all in the name of advertising and enjoying one’s rights.
She has since counseled product promoters, social media influencers and sponsors of products and services, among other groups to be mindful of the cultures they operate in.
Rev. Sumaili has urged every Zambian to adhere to the set national values and principles as they conduct their businesses and personal life especially on social media platforms or the law will be applied on them.
“I therefore wish to guide the nation to respect our national, Christian and cultural values and principles on which we anchor our identity and existence. Women and men who are in the habit of indecently exposing themselves to stop or face the wrath of the law,” the Minister warned.
This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affair, Godfridah Sumaili.
Talk to us about serious issues not ivo.
Corruption is the worst sin and u convineietly keep quiet, you don’t even dare to whisper
But culprits are well known by name’s why not mention them like bena Zodwa be mentioned
Just mention her name and then we can pick from there.
Start with your follow ministers eg sichalwe and now fired but still pf mp mabumba
And that chongwe councillor.
This ministry…. Has not ever condemned any form of violence … ninshi violence is not a sin? Koma where people’s free will is being expressed that’s when they utter empty rhetoric
what was she doing on social media?? why don’t she talk of pf corruption government? aaaah imwe we have zicta to control the social media posts please
Correct
Timely advice. As a father to a young girl I want her to grow up knowing that she doesn’t need to show her body to get by in life. We leave that for upnd women
Maybe she can start by being more specific.bale landa mwenso mwenso…lol???
Bridget Chikonda Changala ???
Just say mutale mwanza and bio oil
She has no moral right to say that….
Jx come out and tell him please
Just mention her name….
But for mutale mwanza it’s normal unless if she told about amabumba
Rubbish.. You are still quite on David mabumba
This woman has no work to do ???
Why not just say mutale aini muyopa
Just say Mutale Mwanza not some people
Why not just hit the nail on the head.we know whom you talking about but you going in circles. ?
Is HOT FM a radio station or an industry by the sea shore honourable?
Does it not depend on what “product” the advertisers are trying to expose to reach their target audience? From as far as I can remember models have been “published” in lingerie to expose the very bikinis they are scantily clad in. Sometimes they show flawless skin to emphasize what Bio-Oil, nivea or such products benefit consumers. It’s surprising that she says nothing when her cabinet colleagues Dora Siliya and Ms. Nkandu Luo promote tribal hatred which is more harmful.
David M Mwanangombe niba mwankole ,count down to 2021
Abo basokoloka pava zee… smh
Madam minister, go and google x v i d e o s zambia there are a lot of videos of naked Zambians b a l e t o m b a n a don’t be surprised , if you find your own children, grandchild, nephews and nieces ,
Just say MM why are they beating about the bush
Imwe just mention her mumuyopa
She has not committed any offence and thanks to regilious affairs who has condemned the act.
… Still searching for relevance???
How else can these products be advertised???
Mutale Mwanza The minister is talking about you.
Mmmmmmm vovala! Isn’t that a……….. Anyway never mind maybe it’s just me.
on international s e x guide d o t c o m, Zambian women are exposing everything n a k e d with their legs wide open, or giving pleasure to s e x mongers,
Paul Sakala
You say nothing about the barbaric behavior by the Pathetic Front, yet nude pictures become your concern.
Very bias and selective kind of Christianity, I wonder which version it is, certainly not the Bible version.
all because of poverty in the visionless PF government
Our money at work…
What of those who are insulting especially cadres?
Bio oil please do not advertise the rubbish you watch and do over there in diaspora. We have been told that some of you went abroad and are earning living through doing some dirty videos with animals.