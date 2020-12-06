Government has secured 500 Million Kwacha to help clear outstanding debts for civil servants through swapping of what government owes workers such as leave benefits and settling allowances among others, Public Service Management Division,(PSMD) Permanent Secretary, Boniface Chimbwali has announced.

And Mr Chimbwali says a lot of considerations were put in place during the negotiations between the government and public service unions to reaching to the eight percent salary increment across the board.

Mr Chimbwali was speaking yesterday, when he addressed civil servants for Lukulu and Mitete districts in western province at Lukulu council chambers on matters to do with PSMD activities.

Mr Chimbwali said economic changes, COVID-19 effects among others were put into considerations and has since called on officers to embrace the increment.

“In fact it will be paramount that civil servants undergo financial literacy skills in future to avoid officers having lot of debts which cannot to be met on their payslips,” he stated.

At the same meeting, Teaching Services Commission Chairperson, Stanley Muhango directed that all those who have been on acting positions in the teaching service for more than six months be confirmed immediately.

The duo are in western province to monitor the ongoing staff head count exercise as well as meet civil servants in central work places and get their challenges as well as successes.