9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 6, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Zambia Direct Democracy Movement to Work with UPND to support HH for 2021 Elections

By Chief Editor
41 views
8
Feature Politics Zambia Direct Democracy Movement to Work with UPND to support HH...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM) has pledged to support and work with the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2021 general elections in order to reclaim Zambia’s lost identity.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) National Trustee, William Banda has welcomed the decision by ZDDM, saying Mr. Kakumbo was an experienced veteran and freedom fighter who understands Zambia’s economic, political, social and cultural problems well.

“I know Mr Kafumbo. He is a freedom fight who can’t be bought. He understands what is happening in this country right now. He wants to see something being done. He wants to see something improving physically and not just mere pronouncements and enticement,” said Banda.

And making the announcement in Lusaka yesterday morning, ZDDM vice president, Charles Kafumbo stated that the only way to take Zambia out of her current economic squabbles was to work with a credible team led by President Hichilema as the country heads towards the 2021 elections.

“Zambians need healing; need hope and need comfort and rediscovery. As we move towards 2021, we need to rediscover ourselves. The continued political violence, economic meltdown and other vices has given Zambians hopelessness. We need to work for ourselves. We need to control our resources. We have gold in my village in Mwinilunga, but look how we are plundering it. We need to take charge of the affairs of our country,” he said.

Mr Kafumbo also visited senior citizen and renowned political activist, Dante Saunders.

Renowned political activist, Dante Saunder with ZDDM vice president, Charles Kafumbo (c) and National Development (UPND) National Trustee, William Banda(R)
Renowned political activist, Dante Saunder with ZDDM vice president, Charles Kafumbo (c) and National Development (UPND) National Trustee, William Banda(R)

Previous articleNurse who refused to attend to a Woman in Labour just outside the Clinic Fired
Next articleDoes socialism encourage laziness?

8 COMMENTS

  2. How William Banda a known ‘outdated’ gangster fits in the UPND just baffles me. We all know how violent this old man is. He is mafioso! If you are under 5, ask us and we will recount stories of this gun totting cadre! William ‘Tekere’ Banda, the nickname tells it all

  5. Yaba…ati credible team…HH failed to declare interest of some property during privatization therefore he can’t never be credible. I end here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Does socialism encourage laziness?

By Fred M'membe Hello Comrade, when you have a chance, kindly reflect on the common assumption that socialism...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambia Direct Democracy Movement to Work with UPND to support HH for 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 8
Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM) has pledged to support and work with the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2021...
Read more
General News

Nurse who refused to attend to a Woman in Labour just outside the Clinic Fired

Chief Editor - 6
The government has dismissed with immediate effect from the civil service a nurse at Kawaya health post in Lukulu district, the Western province for...
Read more
General News

Allow all pupils to write exams-DEBS warn school authorities

Chief Editor - 1
School Head Teachers have been warned against chasing pupils with school fees balances from exam rooms. Ndola District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Chrispin Chilufya...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia committed to continental trade integration-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has called for the acceleration of the development of modern border infrastructure and port facilities to support the continent’s transition to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Grabbing Voters’ Cards from Eligible Voters is Undemocratic and a Criminal , UPND tells off PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
UPND National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango says the tendency by known PF elements of grabbing voters' cards from eligible voters in the 2021 elections is...
Read more

PF appeal for extension of voter registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Patriotic Front (PF) in Ndola has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the mobile voter registration exercise which commenced on...
Read more

Davies Mwila has arrived in Luapula Province to Mobilisation for Voter Registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has arrived in Luapula Province where he is scheduled to undertake a two-day voter registration sensitization exercise. The...
Read more

MP warns against interfering with voter registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Nchelenge Member of Parliament, Anthony Malama has warned of stern action against those who are allegedly intimidating people not to obtain voters’ cards at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.