Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM) has pledged to support and work with the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2021 general elections in order to reclaim Zambia’s lost identity.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) National Trustee, William Banda has welcomed the decision by ZDDM, saying Mr. Kakumbo was an experienced veteran and freedom fighter who understands Zambia’s economic, political, social and cultural problems well.

“I know Mr Kafumbo. He is a freedom fight who can’t be bought. He understands what is happening in this country right now. He wants to see something being done. He wants to see something improving physically and not just mere pronouncements and enticement,” said Banda.

And making the announcement in Lusaka yesterday morning, ZDDM vice president, Charles Kafumbo stated that the only way to take Zambia out of her current economic squabbles was to work with a credible team led by President Hichilema as the country heads towards the 2021 elections.

“Zambians need healing; need hope and need comfort and rediscovery. As we move towards 2021, we need to rediscover ourselves. The continued political violence, economic meltdown and other vices has given Zambians hopelessness. We need to work for ourselves. We need to control our resources. We have gold in my village in Mwinilunga, but look how we are plundering it. We need to take charge of the affairs of our country,” he said.

Mr Kafumbo also visited senior citizen and renowned political activist, Dante Saunders.