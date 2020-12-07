The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) says it is considering coming up with standards rates for services its members will be charging across the country.

EIZ Northern Region Chairperson, John Siame said this decision will help its members provide standards rates for services offered to its clients.

Prof. Siame observed that the lack of standards rates is disadvantaging both engineers and their clients as people determine the rates through negotiations.

“What we observed is that our members have various rates and these are determined by clients and of course after negotiations but by coming up with the standards rates it would be easy for professional engineers to charge the fixed rates everywhere and we will avoid either overpayment and underpayment of services” he said.

Prof. Siame who is also a lecturer in the school of Engineering at the Copperbelt University said this during the EIZ public discussion forum in Kasama.

Meanwhile, Prof. Siame has assured its members in Northern Province that the institution is determined to mitigate the challenges they are facing.

He said the institution is aware of the many challenges its members are facing adding that is why it called for the public forum to interact with them to discuss some of the issues.

He has further disclosed that EIZ has embarked on the decentralization of its services stating that this has seen the institution open service centers at some trade schools including Lukashya Trades Training Institute in Kasama.

Meanwhile, EIZ Deputy Registrar and Director of Operations Happy Msumali explained that it is illegal for any person at all levels to practice engineering in Zambia without registering with the institution.

Eng. Msumali has since encouraged all engineers to register with the institution to avoid breaking the laws of the country.

“Under the law it is forbidden for anyone to offer engineering services to clients if they are not registered with us, the penalty for that is too much so we urge everyone to avoid going against the law by registering with the institution” he said.

And a Kasama based contractor, Kennedy Mubita has hailed EIZ for organizing the public discussion forum.

During the meeting, Chambeshi Water Supply and sanitation Managing Director Luckson Simumba gave a presentation of the engineering works his company is undertaking.