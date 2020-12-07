Patriotic Front Copperbelt mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has called on the church to reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism.

Hon Lusambo says government will continue to strengthen the relationship it has with the church in order to foster development in the country but called for politics devoid of divisions based on tribe, region or race.

He was speaking this morning when he attended a fundraising Sunday service for Dominion Church International building project in Choma, Southern Province where he donated a 50,000 Kwacha towards the project.

He said the church and government are inseparable because they serve the same constituents of people regardless of where the hail from.

“If not addressed, tribalism will destroy this country,” he told the congregation and called for oneness regardless of tribe or region for the sake of the county’s development.

“The church provides the spiritual support, while us as government ensures we create an enabling environment for the improvement of people’s welfare” Hon Lusambo said adding that government wants to provide empowerment initiatives for citizens both in and outside the church through a diversified but locally driven economy.

He said President Lungu has shown that by dedicating his time out of state house to go all over the country to work for the betterment of the country and encouraged people to work hard and reject the spirit of laziness.

“So am urging you to support anyone regardless of tribe when they come to work in any part of the country because we are one Zambia one Nation” he said.

Meanwhile,Hon Lusambo took time to encourage congregants to register as voters and have the opportunity to choose leaders of their choice.

He also called on congregants to carefully scrutinize their leaders when it comes to putting national interests above partizan politics in reference to Bill 10 which he said meant to address constitutional challenges even if “it is water under the bridge” now.

And Dominion Church International pastor Kebby Nawa thanked the PF government for the “good and admirable” works they are doing to improve people lives and pledged the support of the church in creating a healthy society.