9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 7, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism, Lusambo tells Church

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism, Lusambo tells Church
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Copperbelt mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has called on the church to reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism.

Hon Lusambo says government will continue to strengthen the relationship it has with the church in order to foster development in the country but called for politics devoid of divisions based on tribe, region or race.

He was speaking this morning when he attended a fundraising Sunday service for Dominion Church International building project in Choma, Southern Province where he donated a 50,000 Kwacha towards the project.

He said the church and government are inseparable because they serve the same constituents of people regardless of where the hail from.

“If not addressed, tribalism will destroy this country,” he told the congregation and called for oneness regardless of tribe or region for the sake of the county’s development.
“The church provides the spiritual support, while us as government ensures we create an enabling environment for the improvement of people’s welfare” Hon Lusambo said adding that government wants to provide empowerment initiatives for citizens both in and outside the church through a diversified but locally driven economy.

He said President Lungu has shown that by dedicating his time out of state house to go all over the country to work for the betterment of the country and encouraged people to work hard and reject the spirit of laziness.

“So am urging you to support anyone regardless of tribe when they come to work in any part of the country because we are one Zambia one Nation” he said.

Meanwhile,Hon Lusambo took time to encourage congregants to register as voters and have the opportunity to choose leaders of their choice.

He also called on congregants to carefully scrutinize their leaders when it comes to putting national interests above partizan politics in reference to Bill 10 which he said meant to address constitutional challenges even if “it is water under the bridge” now.

And Dominion Church International pastor Kebby Nawa thanked the PF government for the “good and admirable” works they are doing to improve people lives and pledged the support of the church in creating a healthy society.

Previous articleFarmers urged to plant certified seed in the face of climate Change

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism, Lusambo tells Church

Patriotic Front Copperbelt mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has called on the church to reject politicians sowing seeds of...
Read more
Rural News

Farmers urged to plant certified seed in the face of climate Change

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Agriculture in Lundazi district of Eastern province has advised farmers to adhere to good agriculture practices and plant certified seed...
Read more
General News

6000 benefit from COVID-19 social cash in Kalulushi

Chief Editor - 0
A total of six thousand people have benefited from the emergency social cash transfer programme in Kalulushi district. Provincial Social Welfare Officer...
Read more
Headlines

HH pays glowing tribute to the country’s musicians for allegedly rejecting PF’s bribes

Chief Editor - 3
United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the country's musicians for braving the hard economic times and...
Read more
Feature Sports

Ailing Nkana Sideline Chabinga

sports - 2
Nkana have sent Coach Manfred Chabinga on forced leave. The defending FAZ Super Division champions have sent Chabinga on leave barely seven competitive games...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

6000 benefit from COVID-19 social cash in Kalulushi

General News Chief Editor - 0
A total of six thousand people have benefited from the emergency social cash transfer programme in Kalulushi district. Provincial Social Welfare Officer...
Read more

Nurse who refused to attend to a Woman in Labour just outside the Clinic Fired

General News Chief Editor - 46
The government has dismissed with immediate effect from the civil service a nurse at Kawaya health post in Lukulu district, the Western province for...
Read more

Allow all pupils to write exams-DEBS warn school authorities

General News Chief Editor - 3
School Head Teachers have been warned against chasing pupils with school fees balances from exam rooms. Ndola District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Chrispin Chilufya...
Read more

Government to attach ZAF pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once launched

General News Chief Editor - 36
The government will soon start attaching the Zambia Air force (ZAF) pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once the national airline is launched...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.